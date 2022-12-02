Read full article on original website
Health officials issue alert regarding rising respiratory illnesses nationwide
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the United States and here in the Commonwealth. Whether it's RSV, Flu, or COVID-19, patients are flooding health facilities.
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Rising flu and COVID cases ‘concerning’ to local health group working to administer vaccines
HAMPTON, Va. — Respiratory illnesses are spiking across Hampton Roads and the United States. In some states, hospitalizations have almost doubled as healthcare workers grapple with everything from RSV to the flu to COVID-19 infections. Celebrate Healthcare President Gaylene Kanoyton called the rising cases “very concerning.”. And as...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 40%
More than 880 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses
Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts Encourages All Residents to Get Vaccinated for the Flu
DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
New mpox case may change how some view the virus
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
First child death from Flu complications reported in SW Va.
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a child from Southwest Virginia has died from Flu complications. According to VDH, this is the first pediatric death in Virginia for the 2022-23 flu season. They say the child was in the age range of 5-12 years old. No more information was shared by […]
Richmond City Council discuss funding for cold weather shelters
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City council introduced $1 million for Richmond Continuum of Care partners like CARITAS and the Salvation Army in a Monday council meeting. That money is being set aside because the city’s other two cold-weather emergency shelters are still not open. Currently, the city only has one women and children’s and a men’s shelter that can help just a few dozen people.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Henrico Fire Dept. to host recruitment event ahead of New Year
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is quickly approaching, and if you’re looking for a career change for 2023, Henrico Fire Dept. has an opportunity for you. A recruitment event and community open house will take place on Saturday, Dec.10 at Fire Station 7 located at 2701 E. Laburnum Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work
Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said Melanie Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.
Police issue warning ahead of holiday rush; 'common sense' tool can save lives
State police are urging Virginians to buckle up this holiday season, citing multiple fatal crashes that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, where a driver or passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban?
When a Democratic proposal to undo Virginia’s legally moot ban on same-sex marriage failed this year in a Republican-led subcommittee, some conservatives said they could potentially get behind a more stripped-down version of an idea Democrats pitched as correcting a moral wrong from 2006. Instead of replacing the constitutional ban with pro-equality language declaring marriage […] The post Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
