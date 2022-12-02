ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Washington

Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses

Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
WFXR

First child death from Flu complications reported in SW Va.

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a child from Southwest Virginia has died from Flu complications. According to VDH, this is the first pediatric death in Virginia for the 2022-23 flu season. They say the child was in the age range of 5-12 years old. No more information was shared by […]
NBC12

Richmond City Council discuss funding for cold weather shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City council introduced $1 million for Richmond Continuum of Care partners like CARITAS and the Salvation Army in a Monday council meeting. That money is being set aside because the city’s other two cold-weather emergency shelters are still not open. Currently, the city only has one women and children’s and a men’s shelter that can help just a few dozen people.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
NBC12

Henrico Fire Dept. to host recruitment event ahead of New Year

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is quickly approaching, and if you’re looking for a career change for 2023, Henrico Fire Dept. has an opportunity for you. A recruitment event and community open house will take place on Saturday, Dec.10 at Fire Station 7 located at 2701 E. Laburnum Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Virginia Mercury

Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban?

When a Democratic proposal to undo Virginia’s legally moot ban on same-sex marriage failed this year in a Republican-led subcommittee, some conservatives said they could potentially get behind a more stripped-down version of an idea Democrats pitched as correcting a moral wrong from 2006. Instead of replacing the constitutional ban with pro-equality language declaring marriage […] The post Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

