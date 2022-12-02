ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Hampton Roads farmers feeling the impact of low Christmas tree supply

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmUDv_0jUUYwUE00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hunting for a Christmas tree is a tradition for many families, but that tradition has been put on hold at Santa’s Forest & Nursery in Suffolk. The low tree supply forced the farm to close this season.

It’s the first time Christmas tree farmer Mike Helvestine said he’s had to close since opening 16 years ago.

“This year is just going to be a total loss,” he said. “It’s just that I don’t have the trees to sell, so what can you do?”

The supply for trees is down and demand is up.

Helvestine said last year, he sold 70% of his inventory.

“We got bombed with people,” he said. “We cut more trees off this farm last year than we’ve cut off since we’ve been open. So, we decided we’re going to let these smaller trees grow another year to try and get some size on them.”

Santa’s Forest is not the only farm with slim pickings.

At MillFarm Christmas Trees & Berry Farm in Williamsburg, third generation farmers Bill & Mary Apperson say they can’t grow them fast enough. It takes several years for a spruce, fur or pine to reach the market size of eight feet.

“We have less trees than we’ve ever had, and we have more customers than we’ve ever had, so it’s been an issue,” said Mary Apperson.

With fertilizer and trucking costs going up, the Appersons and other farmers had no choice but to raise prices. A majority of growers say a tree could cost anywhere between 5% and 15% more this year.

At MillFarm, a tree will cost a dollar more each foot.

“The trees we could afford are smaller and we try to hold the price back on those as much as we possibly can,” Bill Apperson said.

Back at Santa’s Forest, Helvestine is hoping to be back open next year.

“We’re going to try to tend with what we’ve got, try to get the little ones to grow,” Helvestine said. “I can talk real pretty to them every day and see if they’ll grow a little quicker for me.”

Unfortunately, the low tree supply won’t get any better anytime soon. Some farmers believe the issue will be an ongoing for the next decade.

Comments / 1

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Operation Deep Freeze

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Members of the 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade and the 331st Modular Causeway Company have been loading equipment and supplies to support Operation “Deep Freeze” from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
peninsulachronicle.com

Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4

NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Department Of Human Services Hosting Community Expo December 9

NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Department of Human Services invites the public to its Explore—Engage—Employ Community Expo on Friday, December 9. The event will be held from 9am to 3pm at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center located at 570 McLawhorne Dr. in Newport News. “This community expo gives us...
WAVY News 10

Crab Fritters and Coco De Loco Cocktail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House whip up some crab fritters for National Fritters Day, and a Coco De Loco coconut cocktail!. Southern Flair Pub House. 1400 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. (757) 842-4300. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
WAVY News 10

A season of grief for local family facing a triple tragedy

An Isle of Wight family already reeling from a deadly family dispute could soon be homeless as well. Read more: https://bit.ly/3upYmfA. A season of grief for local family facing a triple …. An Isle of Wight family already reeling from a deadly family dispute could soon be homeless as well.
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy