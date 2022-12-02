Dr. Temple Grandin named 2023 National Western Stock Show Grand Marshal

Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
DENVER — The National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building has been designated an official historic landmark by Denver City Council. Located at 4701 Marion Street in the heart of the new National Western Center campus, the building has played an important role in the history of agriculture in Colorado.
DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
The White River National Forest is hoping to team up with the Town of Dillon and Summit County to create more affordable housing. The national forest offered to allow the municipalities to build on its 11 acres of land in Dillon, so long as the municipalities front the building costs and allow some forest service employees to live in the buildings. "Our catchphrase has been shared solutions for shared problems, so we are hunting for that win-win with this project," Land Convance program manager Anna Bengtson explained. The project has stalled a few times in the last few years according to Bengtson,...
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Hope and excitement are translating to ticket sales after the University of Colorado Boulder hired Deion Sanders as the new head football coach. That announcement was made over the weekend, and Sanders arrived in Boulder late Saturday night. The deal offered to Sanders is reportedly worth $5 million per year, with incentives that could boost that salary by at least 40%. A day into the "Coach Prime" era, there's an unfamiliar buzz around supporters of the CU football program. On campus, coach Sanders was one of the main topics of discussion among students Monday. In the ticketing office aside Folsom Field,...
A storm bring healthy snow to the northern mountains of Colorado will cause occasional wind on the urban corridor but likely no moisture.The cold front associated with the storm will pass over Denver around lunchtime on Monday. Temperatures will reach into the 50s before the front arrives and will then be in the 40s by late afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times especially west of Interstate 25.Eventually a few sprinkles or flurries could develop after dark around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins but the chance for any measurable precipitation is very small.It's a different story...
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this upcoming year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out Thursday night in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park tonight, CEO Kara Franker shared the news, telling the board, "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it." The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its...
Social media has been abuzz with reaction to Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State, a historically Black university in Jackson, Mississippi, in order to join the University of Colorado as head football coach.CBS News Colorado caught up with a graduate of historically Black colleges and universities (from nearby Rust College in Mississippi) who now calls Denver home.David Sweet said "We did feel a little conflicted because he had such a great impact on a smaller university. However I understand we only live in this life once and financial opportunities, and opportunities to grow -- sometimes you have to take those opportunities when they come."Sweet, owner of World Juice in Westminster said, "Hopefully he leaves a blueprint behind for them (Jackson State) to follow. I just hope him the best."Sweet said Sanders brought "star power" to Jackson State and his tenure was a shot in the arm for the HBCU. He remains hopeful that Sanders can continue to have an impact by keeping open his channels back to the players and prospects for HBCUs who've looked up to him.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Some of the highest quality poinsettias in the region will soon be on sale in Fort Collins thanks to a semester's worth of attention given by horticulture students at Colorado State University. Poinsettias, the popular holiday plant gifted to end the year, have been the focus of upperclassmen at CSU since July, and will go on sale starting Saturday. "These are pretty high-quality plants," said Joshua Craver, Assistant Professor of Horticulture at CSU. For 27 years, CSU has hosted its annual poinsettia sale, and the quality and colors of the plants sold have gained a following over the decades. Their trend...
Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
Comments / 2