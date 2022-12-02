Dr. Temple Grandin named 2023 National Western Stock Show Grand Marshal

Dr. Temple Grandin has been named as Grand Marshal for the 2023 National Western Stock Show kick-off parade. Grandin is an author, speaker and professor of animal science.

Colorado State University

The kick-off parade starts at noon on Jan. 5, 2023 with Grandin leading the iconic march of longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through downtown Denver.

The parade will go from Union Station to 17th Street to Glenarm Place and celebrates the 117th National Western Stock Show.