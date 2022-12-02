EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 31.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

20 HOURS AGO