Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Gavin McInnes Interviews Kanye in New Show to Talk Rapper ‘Off the Ledge’
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes has interviewed controversial rapper Kanye West, launching a series where he claims to be on a mission to save Ye from becoming an antisemite. A trailer for the series, Saving Ye, which was released Monday night and promotes a “raw” and “honest” conversation with the rapper, says McInnes flew to LA two days after Ye’s comments on Alex Jones’ conspiracy program, InfoWars, that he admired Hitler. McInnes made the trip “to talk him off the ledge,” the promo states. Ye appears with his face entirely covered in a black hood, alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes....
