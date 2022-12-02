Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes has interviewed controversial rapper Kanye West, launching a series where he claims to be on a mission to save Ye from becoming an antisemite. A trailer for the series, Saving Ye, which was released Monday night and promotes a “raw” and “honest” conversation with the rapper, says McInnes flew to LA two days after Ye’s comments on Alex Jones’ conspiracy program, InfoWars, that he admired Hitler. McInnes made the trip “to talk him off the ledge,” the promo states. Ye appears with his face entirely covered in a black hood, alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes....

39 MINUTES AGO