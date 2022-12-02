Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion a little over a month ago, the platform has gone through many changes — most of them bad. While some of the shenanigans may have been fun to watch, behind the comedy there's a lot of sadness. According to various reputable sources, mass layoffs combined with Musk's views on free speech may have resulted in Twitter becoming even more of a toxic cesspool than ever before, and it's currently experiencing a huge spike in hate speech.

