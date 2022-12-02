Before the launch of the sixth-generation Ford Bronco for the 2021 model year, The Blue Oval released a handful of concepts sporting potential future accessories for the off-road-ready SUV. One of the more intriguing set of accessories was that of the “donut doors,” which feature a cutout in the middle of the door to allow for extra airflow without the need to remove the door completely. However, the automaker indicated that these unique Bronco doors would not be offered for sale via its accessory catalog. This prompted an aftermarket company, Anderson Composites, to come up with its own version of the doors, and Ford Authority spotted them in person at SEMA 2022.

1 DAY AGO