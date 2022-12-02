ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Motorious

This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades

The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
Recycled Crafts

How to Make a Mini Plastic Canvas Heart Bag Clip

Here’s an adorable plastic canvas project that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. This unique mini heart bag clip design is from Strings Away! and it would make a terrific little favor for a party. The easy-to-follow tutorial has a list of supplies needed as well as a stitch...
fordauthority.com

Halo Bronco Doors With Carbon Fiber Inserts By Anderson Composites: Photos

Before the launch of the sixth-generation Ford Bronco for the 2021 model year, The Blue Oval released a handful of concepts sporting potential future accessories for the off-road-ready SUV. One of the more intriguing set of accessories was that of the “donut doors,” which feature a cutout in the middle of the door to allow for extra airflow without the need to remove the door completely. However, the automaker indicated that these unique Bronco doors would not be offered for sale via its accessory catalog. This prompted an aftermarket company, Anderson Composites, to come up with its own version of the doors, and Ford Authority spotted them in person at SEMA 2022.
yankodesign.com

McLaren unveils e-scooter that folds into an easy-to-carry package

E-scooters are all the rage in current times and most automakers are joining this electrification trend. McLaren is homing in on the mindful rage with its all-in-one electric vehicle which is a battery-powered scooter destined to redefine the complexion of personal mobility. The British company has created a new offshoot...
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy