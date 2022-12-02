Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film
Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
'Good Will Hunting': How Kevin Smith Saved the Film for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Good Will Hunting's theatrical release. Perhaps best remembered as the film that launched the careers of co-stars and co-writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who won an Academy Award for their original screenplay, as well as Robin Williams' Oscar-winning performance, the 1997 Gus Van Sant-directed drama won the hearts of critics and audiences alike. Chronicling a period of self-discovery in the tumultuous life of its title character, who we learn is a genius with a traumatic past involving physical and emotional abuse, the film is a powerhouse of intelligent, thoughtful storytelling brought to life by an ensemble of unique and nuanced performances.
From 'Little Miss Sunshine' to 'Hairspray': 10 Movies And Television Shows That Embody Body Positivity
For many years, the beauty and film industries have played a significant role in creating stereotypes of what an attractive or acceptable body type should entail. Body positivity was never a topic that was commonly addressed on public platforms. Both men and women were (and are) targets of body-shaming if they don't look “healthy” or possess the “ideal body” type. But times are changing as the industry slowly addresses body positivity in its narratives. Characters who were mocked or marginalized based on their body type are now being shown in a more positive light.
The ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Films Are Getting the 4K Treatment From Scream Factory
The slasher sub-genre has made a triumphant return to horror in the last couple of years. Ever since its prime in the '80s, the bloodthirsty sub-genre has been trying to recapture the magic of the original slasher era, and one of the mostly-forgotten franchises of that era was The Slumber Party Massacre. Now, thanks to Scream Factory, the first two films in the franchise are coming to 4K via a double pack in February.
'Amityville Christmas Vacation’ Trailer Presents a Humorous Horror Romance
When horror fans think of iconic haunted house films, The Amityville Horror quickly comes to mind. Since that 1979 classic was released there have been over three dozen films to take on the Amityville name to varying degrees of quality. Now the latest trailer for the next Amityville film, Amityville Christmas Vacation, looks to get you in the literal ghoulish holiday spirit.
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
Dead Of Winter: 10 Best Horror Movies Set In Snowy Weather
There are few things purer in this world than a fresh blanket of snow. Cozy fires glow in living rooms as hot chocolate warms up in the kitchen. There is a reason the term "winter wonderland" was coined, and it's because of the magic associated with crisp, white snowfall. But the winter weather can bring more than childlike wonder.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
From 'Home Alone' to 'Toy Story': 10 Most Sought After Christmas and Birthday Toys in Movies
Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well. Over the course of 70 years, Disney's outlook on arranged nuptials has undergone quite a transformation, and we're seeing it more prevalently than ever from the evolving streaming service. Willow, the new fantasy series streaming on Disney+ is just the latest to flip the script on what had been a long-held tradition of the union of a man and a woman. In Willow, there is yet another arranged marriage set to take place between a prince and a princess, but unlike in the past, the princess resists not because her true love lies with another man, but because she is actually in love with another woman.
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
