Regan Smith Produces Another Double At U.S. Open, Headlined By Swift 2:05.28 in 200 Backstroke
U.S. Open, Day Four Finals: Regan Smith Pops 2:05.28 Mark To Top Summer McIntosh In 200 Backstroke. Through the first three days of the U.S. Open, Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh each had the chance to put their vast talent on display. So, it was fitting they clashed on the final day of the meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, with the 20-year-old Smith registering a victory over the Canadian teenager in the 200-meter backstroke.
Four Olympians Among Deep Group of 18-and-Under Swimmers Racing at U.S. Junior Nationals (Psych Sheets)
Four Olympians Among Deep Group of 18-and-Under Swimmers Racing at U.S. Junior Nationals. The top 18-and-under swimmers in the United States will show off their skills the second weekend of December at a pair of Junior National Championships held in short course yards, with the east edition taking place in Greensboro, N.C., while the swimmers from the western portion of the country will race in Austin, Texas. These meets often serve as introductions for swimmers soon to be making their marks on the senior level, but we also get a chance to watch already-established youngsters record times that would rival those in NCAA competition.
U.S. Open, Day 4 Prelims: Matchup Set Between Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh In 200 Backstroke
U.S. Open, Day 4 Prelims: Matchup Set Between Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh In 200 Backstroke. The first event of prelims on the final day of the U.S. Open in Greensboro set up a showdown between two of the sport’s premier stars. Racing the 200-meter backstroke, Regan Smith and Summer McIntosh qualified first and second, with Smith leading the way in 2:08.50. McIntosh, the Canadian 16-year-old, checked in with a mark of 2:09.76.
