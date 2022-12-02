Four Olympians Among Deep Group of 18-and-Under Swimmers Racing at U.S. Junior Nationals. The top 18-and-under swimmers in the United States will show off their skills the second weekend of December at a pair of Junior National Championships held in short course yards, with the east edition taking place in Greensboro, N.C., while the swimmers from the western portion of the country will race in Austin, Texas. These meets often serve as introductions for swimmers soon to be making their marks on the senior level, but we also get a chance to watch already-established youngsters record times that would rival those in NCAA competition.

1 DAY AGO