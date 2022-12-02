ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
worcestermag.com

Permanent Ink: Finding space for diversity in the tattoo industry

Joubicks grew up in Central Mass., drawing as a form of escapism and dreaming of working in a tattoo shop. She was working the front desk at another shop when her former boss offered her a tattoo apprenticeship, and although she enjoyed the work itself, she started making plans to move to a shop that she felt cared more about gender equality and clients’ comfort.
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Watching downtown Worcester come alive at night

It wasn’t until I hit traffic near the DCU Center Saturday night that it sunk in how much was happening downtown. I knew Chelsea Handler and Sebastian Maniscalco were at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts and the DCU Center, respectively, as well as the Petty Larceny Band playing over at Off the Rails. I also knew there was a lot happening at my destination, the Jean McDonough Arts Center.
nbcboston.com

After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in ⁠— Again

Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location

BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
worcestermag.com

You too can be 'Saved by the 90s' at Off The Rails

If you were at a party in the 1990s, you probably didn't listen to a number by Nirvana followed immediately by a song from the Spice Girls, with everyone knowing all the words to both. "At the time they did not go together," said Alex Rossiter. At the "Saved By...
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: A sad tale of how they ruined Five Corners

An old man sits hunched at the wheel of his ancient, rusted Mercedes-AMG GT with twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. His face is wrinkled, his frame withered. He scowls. The old man works his jaws and runs his rubbery tongue over his toothless gums. Please Support Local Advertisers. “This place makes me...
reportertoday.com

Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant

Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
worcestermag.com

In ash and bone, Worcester artist memorializes euthanized shelter animals

In a series of images, a dog appears to run in perpetual motion, each image depicting the slightest change in his footfall, as he moves, seemingly through eternity. In one sense, he is doing just that. Artist Cate Smith's installation art exhibit, "Dread Running," on view at ArtsWorcester through Dec....
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Boston Globe

12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter

Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy