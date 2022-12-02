Read full article on original website
worcestermag.com
Permanent Ink: Finding space for diversity in the tattoo industry
Joubicks grew up in Central Mass., drawing as a form of escapism and dreaming of working in a tattoo shop. She was working the front desk at another shop when her former boss offered her a tattoo apprenticeship, and although she enjoyed the work itself, she started making plans to move to a shop that she felt cared more about gender equality and clients’ comfort.
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: Watching downtown Worcester come alive at night
It wasn’t until I hit traffic near the DCU Center Saturday night that it sunk in how much was happening downtown. I knew Chelsea Handler and Sebastian Maniscalco were at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts and the DCU Center, respectively, as well as the Petty Larceny Band playing over at Off the Rails. I also knew there was a lot happening at my destination, the Jean McDonough Arts Center.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
nbcboston.com
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
‘Just the way it was handled it’s not right’: North Shore pet owner react to vet’s abrupt closure
A Lynn veterinarian is abruptly shutting down. The North Shore Animal Hospital told its’ clients on Thursday they’ll soon need a new place to care for their pets. “I can’t mess with a dog with insulin, she needs it to stay alive, said Revere dog owner, Toni Depaolis.
worcestermag.com
You too can be 'Saved by the 90s' at Off The Rails
If you were at a party in the 1990s, you probably didn't listen to a number by Nirvana followed immediately by a song from the Spice Girls, with everyone knowing all the words to both. "At the time they did not go together," said Alex Rossiter. At the "Saved By...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: A sad tale of how they ruined Five Corners
An old man sits hunched at the wheel of his ancient, rusted Mercedes-AMG GT with twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. His face is wrinkled, his frame withered. He scowls. The old man works his jaws and runs his rubbery tongue over his toothless gums. Please Support Local Advertisers. “This place makes me...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
reportertoday.com
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
worcestermag.com
In ash and bone, Worcester artist memorializes euthanized shelter animals
In a series of images, a dog appears to run in perpetual motion, each image depicting the slightest change in his footfall, as he moves, seemingly through eternity. In one sense, he is doing just that. Artist Cate Smith's installation art exhibit, "Dread Running," on view at ArtsWorcester through Dec....
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with the Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
‘We’ve got animals living inside’: Families fear run-down Belmont ice rink may be shut down for good
The ice rink in Belmont suddenly closed down this weekend for maintenance issues, and many worry it may not reopen long term. Voters had the chance to approve funding to rebuild the rink on November’s ballot, but that proposal failed. “Today it’s just dark and it’s sad to see...
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
Boston Globe
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
