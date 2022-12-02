Read full article on original website
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
West Side Man Nabbed in String of Franklin County Car Thefts
A 52-year-old suspect is in the Franklin County jail after a string of weekend thefts. Man allegedly stole a trailer with a car inside, among other things. The string of thefts began early Saturday morning in Franklin County. Deputies say a vehicle was taken, then later located abandoned near the location where another vehicle was stolen.
KIMA TV
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Grandview
GRANDVIEW - Yakima County Sheriff (YSO) deputies are looking into an apparent homicide that happened in Grandview recently. On the evening of November 23rd, Grandview police responded to an incident at the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. When they arrived, they say they saw a car smashed...
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
Grandview man identified as homicide victim after car crash
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A Grandview man has been identified as a victim of a homicide that happened back in November of this year. Authorities said Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, was found dead inside a vehicle on November 23. It happened near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the...
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Walla Walla crash
WALLA WALLA , Wash. – A Walla Walla man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a College Place man on December 2. Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. His bail has been set at $100,000. According to new information released by the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office Monday,...
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. “Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this weather,”...
Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree
Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a business Saturday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on December 3. Fire crews were called out after witnesses reported seeing flames in the area of Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue. Fire crews from the Walla Wall County Fire District 4 and College Place...
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler
Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
