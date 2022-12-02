ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 16 News

Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Mw6r_0jUUWXyH00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.

The City of Hot Springs announced Thursday that it would cease any new water connections if the effort to enact a voter referendum on water rates continues.

Hot Springs business owner works to get family out of Ukraine

The board passed a rate increase at its Nov. 15 meeting of a $4 rate increase for residential water service in 2023 of $2 in January and $2 in November. The increase would fund a bond issue to improve the city’s water supply infrastructure.

When the board presented this plan, opposition was voiced during public comments. One opponent said a referendum initiative might occur if the board passed the increase, city leaders claim signatures are currently being gathered for a referendum.

Developer cancels plans for outdoor amphitheater at Majestic Hotel site in Hot Springs

Mayor Pat McCabe said a referendum would lead to a delay that would put bond funding and the project into question.

“We don’t know where interest rates are going to be…in September of next year. We can only imagine that construction costs will continue to go up, so that is going to add to the total project cost which is going to add to the total cost of the end user,” McCabe said.

Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system

City Manager Bill Burrough expressed similar concerns about the risk created by a referendum.

“When we think about that, we are at risk. We have overextended ourselves, but we took that risk because we knew we had a new plant coming,” Burrough said. “We now have a referendum in front of us. Signatures are being gathered to stop that $2 rate increase, which will be $4 over the next year.”

Johnny Cash springs a leak after Arkansas water tower vandalized

The city board passed a $100 million water infrastructure expansion plan in June 2020 to add capacity, including a new water plant. The bond issue passed at that time was expected to cover the expansion, but costs unexpectedly rose during the coronavirus pandemic and inflation issues which mandated the Nov. 15 increase, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 3

Don Thomason
4d ago

I don't like the rates any more than a lot of people, and would like to hear what alternatives the 2 men pushing the referendum propose to finance the new water plant and infrastructure. I live outside the city and will pay more, but that is better than no water.

Reply
2
Related
magnoliareporter.com

State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday

ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
mysaline.com

Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton

The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy