BRIEF-Urogen Announces New Data From Olympus Trial That Shows Median Durability Of Response Of 28.9 Months For Jelmyto®

BRIEF-D4t4 Solutions Extends Its Share Buyback Programme
* ELECTED TO EXTEND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME COMMENCED ON 9 SEPT FOR FURTHER THREE MONTHS FROM EXPIRY OF ORIGINAL PROGRAMME TERM
BRIEF-EMA Publishes Updated Information On COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva, With Increase In Its Approved Shelf Life
* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED UPDATED INFORMATION ON COVID-19 VACCINE VALNEVA, WITH AN INCREASE IN ITS APPROVED SHELF LIFE. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands Inc, Provides Strategic Corporate Update
* ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO LEEF BRANDS INC. AND PROVIDES STRATEGIC CORPORATE UPDATE
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Repurchases sround $103 Million Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
* AURORA CANNABIS REPURCHASES ~$103 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES; BALANCE SHEET AMONG STRONGEST IN INDUSTRY. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS REPURCHASED AN AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY US$76.1 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION OF ACHIEVING...
BRIEF-Inspiration Health Says Jonathan Ballard To Step Down As Chief Financial Officer
* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - JONATHAN BALLARD HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
Descartes Systems Group Inc expected to post earnings of 27cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Descartes Systems Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 7. * The Waterloo Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.4% increase in revenue to $122.442 million from $108.91 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Descartes Systems Group Inc is for earnings of 27 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Descartes Systems Group Inc is $77.5, above its last closing price of $71.53. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.27 0.27 0.27 Met -0.4 Apr. 30 2022 0.27 0.26 0.27 Beat 4.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.23 0.24 0.22 Missed -8.3 Oct. 31 2021 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.5 Jul. 0.25 0.25 0.27 Beat 9.5 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.17 0.17 0.21 Beat 25 Jan. 31 2021 0.16 0.16 0.20 Beat 24.2 Oct. 31 2020 0.14 0.14 0.15 Beat 8.6 This summary was machine generated December 5 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus.
Kalkine | Which 3 ASX-listed gold miners made notable announcements today?
GBM Resources (ASX: GBZ) announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Twin Hills Gold Project (Twin Hills) with a measured, indicated, and inferred (M+I+I) resource of 999,200 oz Au and 4,824,600 oz Ag. Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the first six holes (1353m) of the planned Phase 1, 3600m reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its New Pass gold project in Nevada, USA. Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on the third batch of gold assay results for the Burns Resource drill-out program, currently underway at the Burns Copper (Cu)/Gold (Au) Project, which is within the Company’s wholly-owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project located 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie.
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch in Q4
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s revenue in Q3 FY 2023 was at C$ 178.87 million. In Q3 2022, dentalcorp Holdings’ revenue was noted at C$ 61.9 million. Avricore Health’s gross profit was at C$ 215,961 in Q3 2022. With COVID-19 easing away, there are gradual changes experienced by the healthcare...
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
FOREX-Sentiment boost from easing of China's COVID curbs weighs on dollar
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The euro and pound hit over five-month highs against the dollar in early trade on Monday as improved sentiment caused by Chinese cities easing some COVID-related restrictions helped investors justify continuing their shift away from the greenback. Official messaging about how dangerous the virus is...
Black Canyon’s (ASX:BCA) manganese sulphate crystallisation testwork from Flanagan yields >99% purity
Black Canyon Limited has received highly encouraging results from initial sighter test work conducted on manganese oxide samples from Flanagan Bore. As per BCA, this confirms the potential to produce High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) suitable for the battery manufacturing industry. The sighter result show the suitability of manganese oxide ores to generate ‘downstream’ manganese products potentially suitable for battery-related cathode active materials and agricultural applications.
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
Cynata (ASX:CYP) receives ~AU$1.65 million R&D Tax Incentive Refund
Cynata Therapeutics Limited has been granted a AU$1,654,310 R&D Tax Incentive Refund for FY21/22. The refund strengthens Cynata’s healthy balance sheet, which stood at around AU$18.3 million cash at the end of the September quarter. Cynata plans to utilise the funds to advance its diverse and advanced cell therapy...
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
Gold clings near $1,800 on soft dollar as China relaxes COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold pulled back slightly from a five-month high on Monday as the dollar pared some losses but the metal still held near the key $1,800 level, buoyed by news of top bullion consumer China relaxing COVID restrictions. Spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $1,796.17 per ounce by 0938...
Gold scales 5-month peak as dollar dips on China reopening hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a five-month high on Monday, as the dollar edged lower after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.04 per ounce by 0452 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91 earlier. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7 to $1,821.70.
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
