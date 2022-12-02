Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Extends Offer to Western Michigan DL Braden Fiske
It wasn’t a glamorous recruiting process for Braden Fiske the first time around, but it promises to be a much more involved experience the second time around. Fiske, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior defensive lineman from Western Michigan, entered the transfer portal this week after five seasons in Kalamazoo — four seasons on the field, three seasons starting.
wvsportsnow.com
USF Commit RB DJ Oliver Receives Offer from West Virginia
In keeping with their recent trend of reaching out to players who have committed to schools with a coaching change, West Virginia has extended an offer to running back DJ Oliver. Despite the running game being a pleasant surprise and one of the bight spots of WVU’s rough 2022 season,...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 5
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia Football Joining Mix for Former Maryland TE CJ Dippre. Update (2:00 PM) – Update (1:44 PM) – Update (1:30 PM) – Update (11:30 AM) – Update (10:20 AM) – Update...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers Kent State Transfer CB Montre Miller
West Virginia has made another offer to a member of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kent State cornerback Montre Miller announced via Twitter late Friday night that he had received an offer to join the Mountaineers. The offer announcement came just around four hours after Miller had posted another tweet thanking...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Enter Transfer Portal
WVU wide receiver Reese Smith will now be on the hunt for another college to finish out his remaining eligibility. The Kentucky native announced his decision in a message he posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, the first official day players can enter the transfer portal. Smith thanked the coaching staff, everyone else involved with the West Virginia football program and even Mountaineer Nation before stating that after careful thought and prayer he has decided to transfer.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Basketball Fading in Loss to Xavier Divides Fans
A game with hype and so much hope ended with a loss to Xavier for Bob Huggins’ team. As expected, Mountaineer Nation was more than willing to offer their thoughts about West Virginia fading down the stretch in the game and squandering a chance at a big win. Some ficuses on the potential this team is still showing while others are now worried they got their hopes up only to be let down. A Mountaineer still waiting to get on the floor with his team even weighed in on the game.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Xavier
West Virginia travels to Cincinnati on Saturday to take on Xavier at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Saturday marks the first time in 5,364 days since Bob Huggins has coached against Xavier and 5,813 days since coaching at the Cintas Center. Huggins coached against Xavier 18 times between 1990 and 2008 (16 w/ Cincy, 1 w/ K-State, 1 w/ WVU).
wvsportsnow.com
Late Run by Xavier Enough to Defeat WVU 84-74 in Big East-Big 12 Battle
CINCINNATI — In the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle, Xavier’s end of the game run was enough to get passed West Virginia 84-74. The Musketeers went on an 11-2 run to close the game. West Virginia (6-2) just had an answer for every Xavier (6-3) run, except the...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to WVU AD Wren Baker’s Introductory Press Conference
On Monday morning, West Virginia University formally introduced Wren Baker as the new Vice President and Director of Athletics. Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions throughout the day. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
wvsportsnow.com
Single-Game Tickets at West Virginia-Kansas Basketball Game Sold Out
West Virginia’s ticket department announced on Friday morning that the home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 is officially sold out for single-game tickets. There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package. StubHub is another way of finding potentially available ticket.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: PK85 Review, Xavier Preview
Episode 3 of the 2022-2023 edition of the CRW hoops podcast features a brief Mountaineer News segment on the hiring of Wren Baker to be the new WVU Athletic Director & Vice President. Furthermore, the episode features a recap of the Mountaineers performances in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Oregon before previewing the upcoming WVU basketball road game against Xavier.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Delaware State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak to the media following their win over Delaware State on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Comments / 0