12NewsNow

New president/CEO announced for BBB of Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO. The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023 according to a news release Monday. Erwin will take over...
MySanAntonio

'Let It Shine' at Beaumont Chamber event

Local businesses, consumers and the public will have a chance to interact during the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce's annual “Let It Shine” holiday event. The annual event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the MCM Elegante Hotel, located at 2355 Interstate 10 in southwest Beaumont.
KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
12NewsNow

Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'

BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
Lake Charles American Press

Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’

When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
12NewsNow

Beloved Beaumont ISD educator, Patricia Ann Kenebrew dies at 71

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Independent School District educator has died. Patricia Ann Kenebrew, 71, of Beaumont died Sunday November 27, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas. Kenebrew currently served as assistant principal for Sallie Curtis Elementary School in Beaumont. Prior this role, she was a teacher and then...
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

