Tree of Angels ceremony held in Beaumont to help grieving families during the holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — For some, empty seats at tables during the holidays serve as a reminder of those taken much too soon. For most Christmas is a time of great joy. However, for those who have been victims of or lost someone to a violent crime, the season can increase the feeling of pain carried year-round.
Owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas giving Christmas trees to 150 veterans, military families
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis are helping area military personnel and veterans get into the Christmas spirit with an annual tree giveaway. Avalanche Food Group is giving 150 Beaumont veterans and military families a fresh-cut Christmas tree and more on Wednesday....
Southeast Texas mom duo creates website to spotlight area businesses, show what Beaumont has to offer
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two mothers created a website to help Southeast Texans support area businesses this holiday season, while also showing off all that Beaumont has to offer. Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."
New president/CEO announced for BBB of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO. The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023 according to a news release Monday. Erwin will take over...
'Let It Shine' at Beaumont Chamber event
Local businesses, consumers and the public will have a chance to interact during the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce's annual “Let It Shine” holiday event. The annual event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the MCM Elegante Hotel, located at 2355 Interstate 10 in southwest Beaumont.
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
'Safety never takes a day off': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster reminisces on 39 years of service
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops spent Monday morning serving coffee instead of citations to help raise money for Toys for Tots. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.
Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
Sheila Evans: ‘God was opening doors’
When Sheila Evans got the call from Calcasieu Council on Aging to schedule a job interview, she had to ask, “Which job?” She had applied over a month ago, and the assistant coordinator position wasn’t the only one she had applied for. “A few months into it,...
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
Beloved Beaumont ISD educator, Patricia Ann Kenebrew dies at 71
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Independent School District educator has died. Patricia Ann Kenebrew, 71, of Beaumont died Sunday November 27, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas. Kenebrew currently served as assistant principal for Sallie Curtis Elementary School in Beaumont. Prior this role, she was a teacher and then...
Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving. The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive. The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont...
Lamar State College Orange gets the green light on a new, $38M academic building
ORANGE, Texas — The future of Lamar State College Orange is bright, thanks to some new changes coming to campus. The college will be receiving a new academic building, adjacent to LSCO's Gatemouth Plaza. According to a press release from the college, the new academic building will advance Lamar...
Houston-area school district knowingly hired teacher accused of abusing student
Melody LaPointe was offered a job at Goose Creek CISD while under investigation for allegedly starving a student.
Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime to host annual Trim the Tree of Angels dedication ceremony
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime is hosting its annual Trim the Tree of Angels ceremony to honor the lives lost due to violent crime. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the foyer of the Old Jefferson County Courthouse building, located at 1149 Pearl Street in Beaumont. A reception will follow.
New Lamar State College Port Arthur CDL training facility to bring jobs to Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a facility that will bring thousands of jobs to Southeast Texas. Organizations gathered to celebrate the new LSCPA commercial driving site. Once the facility is completed, commercial drivers will be able to not only train...
Beaumont officials planning to spend $25M to fix ongoing brown water issue, improve quality of water
BEAUMONT, Texas — In hopes of fixing an ongoing issue, city officials are pouring $25 million into a water and sewer project. Brown water has plagued some homeowners in Beaumont for years. Residents feel the issue is one they experience far too often and plan to speak at Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting.
9-year-old Port Neches girl defying the odds, keeping hope alive as she battles rare genetic condition
PORT NECHES, Texas — A 9-year-old Port Neches girl is defying the odds and keeping hope alive as she battles a rare genetic condition with no known cure. Isla Edwards was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten disease in August 2021. Her family said the young girl's positive spirit has remained intact.
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
