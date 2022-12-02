SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oregon will face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, the first football game to be played at Petco Park, organizers announced today. After the New Year’s Six bowls, the Holiday Bowl gets the second selection among Pac-12 Conference teams following the Alamo Bowl. The Holiday Bowl is in a group with the Cheez-It Bowl and Gator Bowl that have the first picks among Atlantic Coast Conference teams following the New Year’s Six bowls.

