kusi.com
101 Ash Street lawsuit likely to restart
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ash Street debacle has plagued San Diego newspapers and TV stations for over a year. The mishandling of two infrastructure purchases by the city and the fraudulent transaction uncovered amid the scandal caused constituents to lose faith in City Council. Now, after many believed...
kusi.com
San Diego Lifeguards rescue two migrants attempting to enter United States illegally
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego lifeguards rescued two undocumented migrants from Sunset Cliffs in San Diego Sunday. The men, who are believed to have entered the U.S. illegally, were rescued from the Sunset Cliffs area around 7:15 a.m., Marine Safety Lt. Brian Clark told reporters. The two men...
kusi.com
Record high 1,706 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The official November 2022 homeless count found a record high 1,706 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone. November becomes the fourth straight record-breaking month, and San Diego’s Democrat Mayor, Todd Gloria, is nowhere to be found. Back in September, Bill...
kusi.com
San Diego People: Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announced that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. Sablan has now picked a family to feature, and is very thankful for all...
kusi.com
Mauna Loa erruption threatens transportation on island
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano on the Island of Hawai’i is just miles away from a crucial highway. The volcano erupted Nov. 26 for the first time in nearly forty years. It is unlikely that any attempts will be...
kusi.com
Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. KUSI’s Lauren...
kusi.com
UNC and Oregon to play in SDCCU Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oregon will face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28, the first football game to be played at Petco Park, organizers announced today. After the New Year’s Six bowls, the Holiday Bowl gets the second selection among Pac-12 Conference teams following the Alamo Bowl. The Holiday Bowl is in a group with the Cheez-It Bowl and Gator Bowl that have the first picks among Atlantic Coast Conference teams following the New Year’s Six bowls.
