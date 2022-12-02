Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
KTVZ
The ‘Blue Marble’: One of Earth’s most iconic images, 50 years on
On Christmas Eve in 1972, humanity received a gift: A portrait of the Earth as a vivid globe. Clouds swirl over the vast African continent and south polar ice cap, all set against the deep blue of our world’s oceans. The iconic photo, known as “Blue Marble,” was taken...
Wearable Wellness Tech Brand Nowatch Launches
Nowatch, a wearable wellness tech brand, launched Thursday. The Amsterdam-based brand has developed a bracelet — reminiscent of a watch, though it doesn’t tell time — that tracks several wellness-related statistics. The watch, which was developed in partnership with Philips, offers real-time feedback on movement, sleep and stress. The idea for the brand came about after chief executive officer and cofounder of Nowatch Hylke Muntinga dealt with several losses and life changing news. Over the course of one year, five of his close friends had passed away, and he learned he had a rare disease that would ultimately cause him to...
