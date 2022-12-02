OHP identifies man killed in I-40 auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man whose body was found along a busy roadway Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Officials say 27-year-old Derek Painter was hit and killed on EB I-40 near Council Rd. by an unknown driver sometime before midnight on Nov. 29.

Just after midnight, another driver hit Painter’s body and called authorities.

He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Medical Examiner due to massive injuries.

Officials say the vehicle that initially hit Painter may have been a semi-truck . However, no additional information is known about the driver.

If you have information on this incident, call Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

