ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

OHP identifies man killed in I-40 auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UADQa_0jUUVjZu00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man whose body was found along a busy roadway Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Officials say 27-year-old Derek Painter was hit and killed on EB I-40 near Council Rd. by an unknown driver sometime before midnight on Nov. 29.

OHP investigating after body found in roadway

Just after midnight, another driver hit Painter’s body and called authorities.

He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Medical Examiner due to massive injuries.

Officials say the vehicle that initially hit Painter may have been a semi-truck . However, no additional information is known about the driver.

If you have information on this incident, call Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. Authorities said it occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Southwest 84th Street and South Drexel Place. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Cory Cade was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
KFOR

OHP releases body cam video of Minnesota murder suspect arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — New footage released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers pulled over and arrested a murder suspect. It happened early Thanksgiving morning along I-35 near Braman. Troopers sa the man they pulled over is a suspect and wanted in connection to a murder...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Confirm 1 Dead In Weekend SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
KFOR

One person killed after crash on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OHP has confirmed a one vehicle fatality on NW 39th Expressway and West I-44 in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning. Investigators arrived to the scene with the person dead on arrival. The age of the victim is around their 30s. Identification of the person has yet to be determined. The cause of […]
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a deadly hit and run. The accident occurred Nov. 22 around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Reno. Police say the female victim and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
KFOR

Traffic Update: All northbound lanes of I-235 south of I-44 in OKC have re-opened

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — All northbound lanes of I-235 just south of I-44 in Oklahoma City have re-opened after a multiple vehicle collision. At one point all northbound lanes were closed and troopers on scene had to direct traffic to the outside shoulder. Officials say there were minor injuries...
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
thechronicle.news

Two injured in wreck near Fort Cobb

An Elgin teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Fort Cobb. Jesse Hefley, 18, was driving east on Caddo County Road 1325 in a 2016 Mazda 3, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge guardrail, coming to rest in a creek.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County

Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
KFOR

Fire crews investigating cause of OKC apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Fire crews are actively investigating what caused an apartment fire at the Grand Pointe condominiums early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, said the Oklahoma City fire department. According to fire officials, the call came in at 3:46 a.m. All occupants were evacuated safely and there have been no injuries reported. The […]
KFOR

KFOR

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy