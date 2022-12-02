ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Weekly and Brock Montgomery never disappointed as duo leads Friendship Christian to DII-A title

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
CHATTANOOGA — Brock Montgomery thinks like a star receiver should think.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Friendship Christian star doesn't feel he gets the ball often enough, but you won't catch him complaining much after games. He's had no reason to, and Thursday night, Montgomery was all smiles, content in knowing his team finished the 2022 season undefeated (13-0).

His three first-half touchdowns helped propel the Commanders to a 34-27 victory over Nashville Christian in the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division II-A state football championship at Finley Stadium. It's the first state title for Friendship Christian since 2017.

"Those touchdowns make up for everything," Montgomery said, after collecting seven receptions for 111 yards. *"I always feel that I can contribute, and the reality is we have a lot of weapons we can go to. But, yeah, I'd like to get the ball all the time."

Montgomery is ranked as the state's No. 37 junior by 247Sports and holds an offer from Louisville. Coming into the title game he had 47 receptions for 1,052 yards with 12 touchdowns. Louisville informed Montgomery days before the game it would be watching.

Montgomery was overcome with nerves in the pregame locker room.

"I threw up twice," he said. "It was just the nerves of the game. I had to calm myself down."

Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly never wavered in his faith in Montgomery.

"He's been my go-to guy all year," said Weekly, who threw for 166 yards and ran for 94 on his way to the game's most valuable player award. "Guys like Brock, you find a way to get him the ball. I know he likes to have the ball thrown his way, and honestly, I love throwing it his way because something good is always going to happen."

Montgomery approached Weekly about offseason workouts when Weekly transferred from King's Academy two years ago. The relationship they've developed has been a foundational piece to Friendship Christian's 20 wins the past two years.

"I've never met anyone like Garrett," Montgomery said. "He reads defenses so well and we read them the same way. I think that's what makes our connection so special."

Weekly found Montgomery for a 56-yard touchdown late in the first quarter for the game's first score. They hooked up again on a 17-yard scoring pass with 1:27 left in the quarter and connected again on a 4-yard TD pass late in the first half.

Weekly is a Stanford preferred walk-on who has completed 65% of his passes this season. He finished the season with 1,889 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also ran for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"This is why I came (to Friendship Christian)," Weekly said. "I wanted to win a state championship. I know going to Stanford, and playing college ball is going to be 10 times harder than this, but that's in my future. I'm just going to enjoy this moment with my teammates. We're champs."

