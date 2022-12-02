ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Stabs Mother To Death Saying “She Never Pushed Me To Be A Man”

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUnIh_0jUUVSWR00 21-year-old Matthew Stewart Sisley

A Florida man admitted to stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his sister at their home, according to investigators.

According to deputies, on November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:13 PM, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at a residence in Kissimmee.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one female was deceased, and another female had severe lacerations to her hands, deputies say.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as 21-year-old Matthew Stewart Sisley.

In the news: Ohio Man Sentenced To Prison For Placing Pipe Bombs On Tug Boats

Matthew was located a short distance away from the incident and was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office and confessed to intentionally stabbing his mother and accidentally stabbing his sister.

During the interview, he was asked:

Detective: “Do you think your mom deserved to get stabbed?”

Suspect: “Yes.”

Detective: “Why?”

Suspect: “Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

Detective: “Do you regret doing it?”

Suspect: “No. I would do it again.”

Matthew was booked into the Osceola County Jail for Aggravated Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon (Domestic). Additional charges are forthcoming.

Christa Stevenson
3d ago

she never pushed him to be a man? There's definitely a story behind that one. You became an adult at 18, why then didn't you push yourself to be more of a man?!?! give me a break.

Todd Coffman
3d ago

You will be someone's man in prison, I hope you get what you deserve. (very heavy sarcasm)

