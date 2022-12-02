Read full article on original website
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KTVL
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
Klamath Falls News
KDRV
roguevalleymagazine.com
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
mybasin.com
KTVL
2 arrested, over 200 pounds of illegal marijuana destroyed at grow site
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says two people were arrested after a search warrant revealed an illegal marijuana grow site in Grants Pass Tuesday. According to officials, more than 400 marijuana plants and around 200 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed. The...
mybasin.com
KTVL
KTVL
Suspects in White City armed robbery on the run
WHITE CITY, Ore. — UPDATE 8:37 P.M.:. An updated photo of the two suspects outside of the business was provided to News 10 by JCSO deputies investigating the robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two suspects from an armed robbery at the Purple Parrot in White City this evening.
KDRV
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area
A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
KTVL
Suspect in Tinseltown shooting incident facing charges
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says the suspect responsible for the gunshot inside Tinseltown Movie Theater last month is facing charges for the incident. According to officials, 19-year-old Samuel Arroyo was under the influence of alcohol and other substances when the gun went off. Officers found Arroyo outside the movie theater with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
KTVL
Ruch murder suspect pleads not guilty
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The man accused of murder for the death of Luis Ayala-Zavala last month appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
KDRV
Chief of Police and Jackson County Commissioner discuss Oregon gun laws in community meeting
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Chief of Police, Tighe O'Meara, and Jackson County Commissioner, Dave Dotterrer organized a Q and A discussion about Oregon's current gun laws. Dotterrer said he plans on answering any questions about Measure 114 that the community may have. "We do know that a lot is...
