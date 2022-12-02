Read full article on original website
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus.
China blasts US report, reiterates ‘no 1st use’ nuke policy
BEIJING (AP) — China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons “at any time and under any circumstances,” its Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a scathing response to a U.S. report alleging a major buildup in Beijing’s nuclear capabilities. The Pentagon...
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93% in the morning session, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Apple Explores Moving Some IPad Production to India, Sources Say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-China relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones and some iPhone 14s in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
Russian Oil Cap Will Work, EU Ministers Insist, Despite Kremlin Opposition and Broad Skepticism
The EU, alongside the G-7 and Australia, agreed on Friday to limit the purchases of Russian oil to $60 a barrel as part of a concerted effort to curtail Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine. However, Russia has already said it will not sell oil to nations complying...
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Stock Futures Slip Slightly to Start the Week as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures fell Monday as investors awaited more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting later this month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 127 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Wall Street is coming off its...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
European Markets Head for a Negative Open as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a negative open on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The lower open anticipated in Europe comes after markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed overnight after Wall Street sold off Monday on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep increasing interest rates.
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins
Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, MGM Resorts, Bilibili, Murphy Oil & More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Monday. United Airlines — Shares rose 1% after Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines to overweight from equal weight, saying 2023 could be a "goldilocks" year for the airline stock. Starbucks — Shares fell 1.3% after Deutsche Bank downgraded Starbucks to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More
VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
