Police continue search for driver who ran over family at Brooklyn school bus stop

By James Ford
 4 days ago

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police continued to search Thursday for the hit-and-run driver who plowed into four children and their mother at a school bus stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses to the tragedy urged the driver to turn him- or herself in following a crash that they described as horrific and shocking.

Karl Stossel lives at the intersection of New York Avenue and Avenue J, where the hit-and-run collision took place just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. He was in his home at the time.

“I heard a loud bang, and brakes,” he said, recounting the crash from the stoop in front of his row house, and pointing to the intersection.

“There was a big accident there,” he said, holding back tears. “And when I looked, I saw two people under the bus.”

He saw two of the four children who got hit by a white Mercedes sedan, along with their mother. The impact pushed all five victims under the school bus, from which the mother had just picked up two of her four kids.

“When I looked at the wheels of the bus,” Stossel continued, “the wheels are humongous. That would crush anybody.”

The NYPD said that its officers had attempted to make a traffic stop of the 2016 Mercedes at the intersection of Flatbush Ave nue and Avenue J, two-and-a-half blocks away from where the crash happened. The Mercedes driver sped away from officers, running through a stop sign, and ignoring the flashing lights and extended stop signs on the bus, according to police.

They said that the car drove right into the 41-year-old mother, who was pushing a stroller at the time, and had had all of her children, ages 1, 3, 5, and 8, with her.

Split seconds after the car made impact, the mother screamed, according to witnesses.

“‘Help me! Help me and my kids!'” a woman who’d witnessed the crash but didn’t want to be identified, said the mom yelled.

“Jesus,” she continued, “at that moment, you just have to pray.”

Karl Stossel, the other eyewitness, said that he’d expected the worst, based on what he’d seen.

“I thought they had died,” he said.

It had appeared to be that serious, according to witnesses like him, but medics were able to transport the mother and children to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. The mother was apparently still there on Thursday, while at least three of the children had been released from the hospital.

The driver drove about 14 blocks away from the crash scene, to Glenwood Road and East 24th Street, where they abandoned the vehicle.

Because police have been able to do a thorough search on it, witnesses had one simple message for whoever had been in the Mercedes, and had committed the crime.

“Turn yourself in,” Stossel said, “because it’s just gonna be a matter of time before they find you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
PIX11

NYPD issues new video of suspects in Bronx teen’s fatal shooting

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham. The footage — which was released along with two other clips previously obtained by PIX11 News showing the suspects approaching and, then, fleeing the shooting scene […]
NBC New York

Biker Killed in NYC Hit-and-Run, Driver Found Hiding in Nearby Building: Cops

A cyclist in Manhattan died in a hit-and-run crash so forceful, police said the rider's e-bike became lodged in the car that hit him. The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West 24th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. Police were called to the scene on a report of...
PIX11

Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
PIX11

E-bike rider fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An e-bike rider was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Manhattan Sunday morning, and the alleged driver was later apprehended, police said. The sedan rear-ended the man on the bike near 241 West 24th St. in Chelsea at around 1:45 a.m., officials said. Carlos Garcia-Ramos, 38, was taken to the […]
PIX11

Bystander, 96, shot during a robbery in Brooklyn, sources say

UPDATE: Police are looking for the same suspect in connection with a deadly Manhattan shooting and a Brooklyn shooting that left a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair injured. Read more here. BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 96-year-old bystander was shot during a robbery in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The victim, who uses a wheelchair, was […]
Daily News

Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says

A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
BronxVoice

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
PIX11

Staten Island man accused of fatally stabbing 72-year-old man

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing a 72-year-old Staten Island man in his home last month, police said Monday. Seneca Morciglio, 44, was arrested and charged Saturday with murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence, officials said. Police said Mosiglio turned himself in on […]
PIX11

Man and son, 7, hit by BB pellets in Staten Island drive-by shooting

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 7-year-old boy was grazed and his 32-year-old father shot in the chest when someone with a BB gun opened fire in Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victims were on Victory Boulevard near Kell Avenue when someone in a moving Ford Mustang shot at them around 4:20 […]
PIX11

Subway rider slashed in the face in Queens, police say

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A subway rider was slashed in the face in a Queens subway station Sunday morning, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on the southbound F train around 6 a.m. when the suspect demanded the man give him money, police said. The assailant then allegedly attacked the victim after he got […]
PIX11

Man shot after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a gunfight with police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving […]
PIX11

Man wanted for 2 shootings just hours apart in New York City, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A suspect is wanted by police for a fatal shooting inside a Manhattan apartment building, hours after he allegedly shot a 96-year-old bystander in Brooklyn Monday, police said. Sundance Oliver was identified by the NYPD as the suspect in both shootings. Oliver allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man inside the […]
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street

An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
