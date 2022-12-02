Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
Woman, Children Robbed at Gunpoint in Long Beach Home Invasion
A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday.
LAPD arrests 18 suspected in organized retail-store thefts valued at $23,000
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Ventura County
Oxnard Police detectives think it may have been gang related. Detectives are investigating what they believe is a gang-related murder in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
pasadenanow.com
Two Violent Incidents Mar Saturday Morning in East Pasadena
Police said two violent incidents occurred near a Hastings Ranch area intersection within hours of each other Saturday resulted in one arrest and a Good Samaritan requiring hospital treatment for injuries. Lt. Rudy Memos said the two attacks occurred in the vicinity of Halstead Street and Foothill Boulevard. Police were...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West Covina (Covina, CA)
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive just before 7:30 a.m.
vidanewspaper.com
Three Car Collision on Oxnard Blvd and 5 St.
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 3:00 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a multiple car accident at the intersection of Oxnard Blvd. and 5th St. When officers arrived, they located 3 cars seriously damaged as the result of the accident. This intersection...
27-Year-Old Malcolm Courtney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred at an intersection at around 9:45 a.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle was waiting to turn right into State College Boulevard when a Toyota Camry struck it. The Camry then ran off the road and hit a tree.
Burglary Suspects Smash Window, Steal Cash From Starbucks
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A Starbucks was burglarized early Sunday morning on the 19500 block of East Cypress Street and North Grand Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station deputies responded to a burglar alarm around 2:10 a.m., Dec. 4, at the location.
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
NBC Los Angeles
Indictment is Unsealed in Murder of UCLA Grad Student at Hancock Park Furniture Store
A new indictment was unsealed in court Monday against a transient who was already charged with the stabbing murder of UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer, who was attacked in January while working in a furniture store on La Brea Boulevard in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith, 32, also faces the...
KTLA.com
2 police officers taken to hospital after crash in Crenshaw area
Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area. Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one...
'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward
The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.
Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape
The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
