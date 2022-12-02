ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
2urbangirls.com

One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area

AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Ventura County

Oxnard Police detectives think it may have been gang related. Detectives are investigating what they believe is a gang-related murder in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
pasadenanow.com

Two Violent Incidents Mar Saturday Morning in East Pasadena

Police said two violent incidents occurred near a Hastings Ranch area intersection within hours of each other Saturday resulted in one arrest and a Good Samaritan requiring hospital treatment for injuries. Lt. Rudy Memos said the two attacks occurred in the vicinity of Halstead Street and Foothill Boulevard. Police were...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
2urbangirls.com

Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar

LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
vidanewspaper.com

Three Car Collision on Oxnard Blvd and 5 St.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 3:00 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a multiple car accident at the intersection of Oxnard Blvd. and 5th St. When officers arrived, they located 3 cars seriously damaged as the result of the accident. This intersection...
Key News Network

Burglary Suspects Smash Window, Steal Cash From Starbucks

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A Starbucks was burglarized early Sunday morning on the 19500 block of East Cypress Street and North Grand Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station deputies responded to a burglar alarm around 2:10 a.m., Dec. 4, at the location.
KTLA.com

2 police officers taken to hospital after crash in Crenshaw area

Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area. Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one...
CBS LA

Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape

The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities. 

