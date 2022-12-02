Read full article on original website
WKRN
Pets of the Week for December 6, 2022
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WKRN
Dickson County coach recovering after fire
Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody
A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.
WKRN
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria
WKRN
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother in Montgomery County, TN
fox17.com
Police: Man renovating Mt. Juliet home finds military ordinance, prompting evacuations
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Evacuations were underway Monday in Mt. Juliet after police say a man renovating a home found an unexploded military ordnance in the shed. Police say the ordnance was found at a home located on Belinda Parkway by a man renovating the property. Police reported...
WKRN
Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
Man charged with attacking victim during robbery in Nashville
A man faces a felony robbery charge after someone was attacked in Nashville.
‘Terrifying’: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at Cool Springs Galleria
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
WKRN
Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch
WKRN
Fire destroys office of an Antioch apartment complex
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
WSMV
WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
fox17.com
Victim shot outside bar and grill in Clarksville dies
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A man has died in Clarksville after being shot. An altercation took place at the N'Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 Riverside Drive on Sunday morning, according to Clarksville police. The incident escalated in the parking lot with someone being shot. The name of the victim who died...
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
