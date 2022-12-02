ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRN

Pets of the Week for December 6, 2022

WKRN

Dickson County coach recovering after fire

WKRN

4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria

Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.
WKRN

Man dies after reportedly attacking mother in Montgomery County, TN

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Gratton Road for reports of a domestic assault involving a couple and their adult son.
WKRN

Teen charged after carjacking at Antioch gas station

WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
WKRN

Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch

WKRN

Fire destroys office of an Antioch apartment complex

WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
WSMV

Missing Hendersonville teen found

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
WSMV

WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
fox17.com

Victim shot outside bar and grill in Clarksville dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A man has died in Clarksville after being shot. An altercation took place at the N'Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 Riverside Drive on Sunday morning, according to Clarksville police. The incident escalated in the parking lot with someone being shot. The name of the victim who died...
WSMV

Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app

Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.

