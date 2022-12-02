Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard explains Daisy and Daniel's new crisis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has explained Daisy and Daniel's latest crisis. In upcoming scenes Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Daniel who insists on taking her to the doctor. Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Bill Roache weighs in on Ken Barlow's new love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham) has come back to Coronation Street after 13 years, and she has already caused a bit of turbulence. Ken Barlow is currently in a relationship with Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), but the reappearance of glamorous Martha (with whom he previously had an affair), has formed a new temptation.
digitalspy.com
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school
Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lauren Branning to confront Linda Carter after return
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lauren Branning will clash with Linda Carter when she returns next week. Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren for Dot Branning's funeral episode, which is set to air in the week commencing Monday, December 13. Lauren is one of six characters confirmed to be...
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy has another setback after Nugget revelation
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harming. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired another upsetting episode for Amy Mitchell tonight (December 5), as she suffered another setback after a revelation about Jack. Amy, who is the focus of a self-harm storyline, previously reported her dad Jack to the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
digitalspy.com
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures addresses ‘missing’ iPlayer episodes
The BBC gave fans an early Christmas present last week when it revealed all the episodes of Doctor Who's CBBC spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures were available to watch on BBC iPlayer. But as it turns out, not all of them were actually there. The penultimate two-parter, series 5's 'The...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
Comments / 0