ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return

Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard explains Daisy and Daniel's new crisis

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has explained Daisy and Daniel's latest crisis. In upcoming scenes Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Daniel who insists on taking her to the doctor. Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Bill Roache weighs in on Ken Barlow's new love triangle

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham) has come back to Coronation Street after 13 years, and she has already caused a bit of turbulence. Ken Barlow is currently in a relationship with Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), but the reappearance of glamorous Martha (with whom he previously had an affair), has formed a new temptation.
digitalspy.com

Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school

Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news

Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Lauren Branning to confront Linda Carter after return

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lauren Branning will clash with Linda Carter when she returns next week. Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren for Dot Branning's funeral episode, which is set to air in the week commencing Monday, December 13. Lauren is one of six characters confirmed to be...
digitalspy.com

7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Amy has another setback after Nugget revelation

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harming. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired another upsetting episode for Amy Mitchell tonight (December 5), as she suffered another setback after a revelation about Jack. Amy, who is the focus of a self-harm storyline, previously reported her dad Jack to the...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
digitalspy.com

Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
digitalspy.com

Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2

Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy