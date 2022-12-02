ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard explains Daisy and Daniel's new crisis

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has explained Daisy and Daniel's latest crisis. In upcoming scenes Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Daniel who insists on taking her to the doctor. Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers...
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return

Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school

Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
Love Island's Liam Reardon opens up on split from Millie Court

Love Island star Liam Reardon has shared information about his split from Millie Court, revealing that the relationship ended so that he could put self-love first. The pair met on 2021's Love Island, going on to win the show before separating this summer. Now, Liam has taken the opportunity to...
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle left troubled by prison visit from Kyle

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bad boy Cain Dingle fears the worst over his son Kyle's state of mind in next week's episodes. Cain recently made the life-changing decision to cover for Kyle after the young schoolboy killed Al Chapman in a shooting incident. The fallout saw Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt...
EastEnders' Amy has another setback after Nugget revelation

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harming. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired another upsetting episode for Amy Mitchell tonight (December 5), as she suffered another setback after a revelation about Jack. Amy, who is the focus of a self-harm storyline, previously reported her dad Jack to the...
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
EastEnders' Lauren Branning to confront Linda Carter after return

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lauren Branning will clash with Linda Carter when she returns next week. Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren for Dot Branning's funeral episode, which is set to air in the week commencing Monday, December 13. Lauren is one of six characters confirmed to be...
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news

Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
I’m a Celeb star Scarlette Douglas reveals plans for surprise career move

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Scarlette Douglas has revealed that she wants to take her career in a new direction after her time in the jungle. The A Place in the Sun presenter told The Sun that she is looking to move into music, having written songs for years and having dance experience.
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending

1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.

