Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard explains Daisy and Daniel's new crisis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has explained Daisy and Daniel's latest crisis. In upcoming scenes Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Daniel who insists on taking her to the doctor. Having lost his wife Sinead to cancer, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson reveals June Brown wanted Disa return
Former EastEnders star Jan Graveson has opened up about how June Brown, who played Dot Branning on the show, wanted her character Disa O’Brien to return. In case you missed it, a number of former EastEnders stars are returning to the show for the funeral episodes of Dot Branning, and Graveson is one of those stars. This will be the show’s tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year aged 95.
digitalspy.com
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school
Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Liam Reardon opens up on split from Millie Court
Love Island star Liam Reardon has shared information about his split from Millie Court, revealing that the relationship ended so that he could put self-love first. The pair met on 2021's Love Island, going on to win the show before separating this summer. Now, Liam has taken the opportunity to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Samantha Giles explains how her personal life is influencing Bernice's latest storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has revealed how her personal life has influenced the storyline of her character, Bernice Blackstock. In episodes that air next week, Bernice’s behaviour will start to become erratic as she goes through menopause, leaving many of the village residents concerned about her wellbeing.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle left troubled by prison visit from Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bad boy Cain Dingle fears the worst over his son Kyle's state of mind in next week's episodes. Cain recently made the life-changing decision to cover for Kyle after the young schoolboy killed Al Chapman in a shooting incident. The fallout saw Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy has another setback after Nugget revelation
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harming. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired another upsetting episode for Amy Mitchell tonight (December 5), as she suffered another setback after a revelation about Jack. Amy, who is the focus of a self-harm storyline, previously reported her dad Jack to the...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima celebrate friendship in sweet Instagram posts
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima have celebrated their friendship with some heartfelt Instagram posts. The pair became the tenth couple to be eliminated after their defeat to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in Saturday’s dance-off, and they have now paid tribute to each other.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lauren Branning to confront Linda Carter after return
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lauren Branning will clash with Linda Carter when she returns next week. Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren for Dot Branning's funeral episode, which is set to air in the week commencing Monday, December 13. Lauren is one of six characters confirmed to be...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
digitalspy.com
I’m a Celeb star Scarlette Douglas reveals plans for surprise career move
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Scarlette Douglas has revealed that she wants to take her career in a new direction after her time in the jungle. The A Place in the Sun presenter told The Sun that she is looking to move into music, having written songs for years and having dance experience.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
digitalspy.com
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
digitalspy.com
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
Comments / 0