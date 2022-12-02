ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

neareport.com

Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest

Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
Kait 8

One person injured after morning crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
neareport.com

Multiple burglaries reported recently in Jonesboro

Jonesboro, Ark. – Several instances of criminals breaking into buildings and stealing items have left multiple homeowners victims in Jonesboro. One such incident was reported on December 1 at the 2800-block of Stallings Lane. The report says a 10-year-old called police to report the burglary, where a woman allegedly stole an air fryer from the home. Few other details were visible in the report.
Kait 8

Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team. Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think. “Radar” is the team’s tracking dog,...
neareport.com

Four people perish in Bono crash

Bono, Ark. – Four people are dead including a minor after a terrible traffic accident Thursday in Bono. It happened at 5:45 PM on December 1 on US 63 south of Bono, the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary says. A 2021 Hyundai was traveling south. At the same time, a 2018 Jeep was traveling north.
Kait 8

Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
magnoliareporter.com

Craighead County wreck takes four lives

Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
Kait 8

Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Kait 8

Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
Kait 8

Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Kait 8

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Kait 8

Person taken to hospital following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro. According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m. The person was said to have a “massive” head injury. Public Information Specialist Sally...
Kait 8

No one hurt in abandoned house fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
Kait 8

Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro. Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries. It is...
WREG

Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion

MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
Kait 8

State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...

