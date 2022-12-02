Read full article on original website
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
EastEnders' Amy has another setback after Nugget revelation
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harming. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired another upsetting episode for Amy Mitchell tonight (December 5), as she suffered another setback after a revelation about Jack. Amy, who is the focus of a self-harm storyline, previously reported her dad Jack to the...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes discusses big reaction to Colin and Barry return news
Former EastEnders star Gary Hailes, who played Barry Clark on the show, has opened up about the big reaction to the return of his character, Barry, and Colin. In case you missed it, Gary Hailes is one of the many familiar faces set to return to the show for Dot Branning’s funeral as a tribute to longtime EastEnders star June Brown, who passed away earlier this year, aged 95.
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter admits viewer fury over Chas affair story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has admitted to viewer fury over her character Chas Dingle's affair story. Recently, Chas was embroiled in an affair with Al Chapman before he was shot dead in October. Chas was planning to run away with Al but has since decided to focus on her marriage to Paddy.
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
EastEnders' Lauren Branning to confront Linda Carter after return
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lauren Branning will clash with Linda Carter when she returns next week. Jacqueline Jossa has reprised her role as Lauren for Dot Branning's funeral episode, which is set to air in the week commencing Monday, December 13. Lauren is one of six characters confirmed to be...
Helen Skelton shares Strictly-themed prank her son played at school
Helen Skelton has revealed that her son played a Strictly Come Dancing-themed prank on teachers at school last week. The television presenter, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez on the current series, revealed to co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday's results show that her 5-year-old son Louis has been telling people that he had been dropped off at school for the day by two Strictly judges.
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs confronted over Christmas wedding blunder
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs suffers a setback with his Christmas wedding plans next week. Show bosses have announced that Tyrone will be taking centre stage over the festive period, as he plots to spring a surprise wedding on Fiz Stape on Christmas Day. This week's episodes...
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's Big Quiz faces last-minute schedule change
A soap fan-favourite, this year's The Big Quiz has been pushed back. The annual face-off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale was originally scheduled for tonight (December 5) at 9.15pm, but has been moved to this Friday (December 9). ITV will air an episode of Beat the Chasers tonight instead. As...
Coronation Street star Bill Roache weighs in on Ken Barlow's new love triangle
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham) has come back to Coronation Street after 13 years, and she has already caused a bit of turbulence. Ken Barlow is currently in a relationship with Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), but the reappearance of glamorous Martha (with whom he previously had an affair), has formed a new temptation.
Strictly 2022 semi-final date and time confirmed in another schedule change
Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its semi final date and time in yet another schedule change. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a lot of the regularly scheduled BBC and ITV programmes are getting shuffled around to make room for the live telecast of the football matches. Strictly happens to be one of them.
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
