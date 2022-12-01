Read full article on original website
Related
Jets QB Zach Wilson will be inactive again in Week 14
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for a third straight game in Week 14, but head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for Wilson to play again this season. Mike White is QB1 and will be backed up by Joe Flacco this week against the Buffalo Bills. White is 1-1 since taking over the starting role from Wilson. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears in...
Andover Townsman
NFL Week 13 early teaser and a Titans player prop: Best Bets for Sunday (Dec. 4)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Sunday, Dec. 4:
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
An inside look at Glenville’s historic state football title
The Glenville Tarblooders have pulled off something no other Cleveland city school ever has. They've won the state football championship.
Notre Dame keeps active in the portal, offers MAC wide receiver
One of the best wide receivers that has entered the transfer portal is Dante Cephas, who played for kent state. The six-foot-one-inch and 186-pound fourth-year junior didn’t quite live up to the impressive 2021 stats he put up but still was a very good target for the Golden Flashes.
Reports: Tulsa close to hiring Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson as coach
Tulsa is on the verge of completing a deal with Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to be its new
Comments / 0