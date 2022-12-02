ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg University ‘Makes a Wish’ come true

By Jazzmyn Allen
 4 days ago

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college community came together Thursday to celebrate a young girl’s medical miracle. For months they fundraised and planned to give her a dream come true.

Hundreds of people filled the Bloomsburg University Gymnasium for a special surprise.

“Our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C) is a great group. And they really worked hard to get to a day like today, to culminate what we can do to really help and impact the lives of young individuals by this make-a-wish reveal,” said Doctor Michael McFarland, Athletic Director at Bloomsburg University.

Seven-year-old, Harley Beagle, from Danville, was born with a heart condition and after several procedures, she made a full recovery.

Thursday, she was celebrated with a horse-drawn carriage ride throughout the campus followed by sushi lessons with a chef.

Harley spent some time with Disney Princesses before being greeted by friends, classmates, and Bloomsburg students with a pep rally.

“It was like surprising to see Harley’s face when she saw all her friends,” said Briana Beagle, Harley’s sister.

“I didn’t know all this was happening though,” said Harley Beagle, a Make-A-Wish recipient.

For months the S.A.A.C raised over $10,000 for the wish reveal.

“It means a lot, I’m super grateful to have this opportunity. Not a lot of people can say that they have had this chance to plan this and see it all unfold,” said Megan Longenhagen, President of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.

Matt Marvin, Vice President of S.A.A.C. says it was amazing to see their hard work pay off.

“Growing up you see those things and learn about people having their wishes granted and getting to meet their heroes and things like that. I never thought I’d be able to be on this side of it,” Marvin added.

Harley and her sister were given presents and gifted a trip to Florida theme parks with their parents.

“We knew we were coming here; we knew there were events planned for the day but nothing like this. This has been so wonderful. We’re so blessed and honored and oh my gosh just so many emotions today,” said Harley’s Parents, Caylie Beagle, and Tyler White.

Harley says it’s been an unforgettable day and she’s grateful for everyone who made her wish come true.

Harley and her family will travel to the Florida theme parks in two weeks.

