Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played all season, so the doubtful tag suggests that he could be on the verge of making his debut. The Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), John Konchar (toe), and Jake LaRavia (foot) on Monday, so look for Santi Aldama and David Roddy to start and play plenty of minutes on the wings.

