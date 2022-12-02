Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
“I often talk about that moment as transformational” — Bob Myers looks back on the risk of trading for Andre Iguodala in 2013
The Golden State Warriors had to give up a lot to acquire Andre Iguodala in 2013, but the gamble paid off.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful Monday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday against the Miami Heat. Williams hasn't played all season, so the doubtful tag suggests that he could be on the verge of making his debut. The Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot), John Konchar (toe), and Jake LaRavia (foot) on Monday, so look for Santi Aldama and David Roddy to start and play plenty of minutes on the wings.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Morant was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. Expect Tyus Jones to draw the start with the superstar on the bench. In 20 games this season, Morant is averaging 28.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin starting versus Warriors Monday with Myles Turner (hamstring) sidelined
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin as a starter for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The sixth overall pick of the NBA Draft will make the first start of his career against the Warriors tonight while Myles Turner deals with a hamstring injury. Our models project Mathurin,...
numberfire.com
Pacers rule out Myles Turner (hamstring) Monday night
The Indiana Pacers have ruled out Myles Turner (hamstring) for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Turner was added to the injury report this afternoon with a hamstring, and the Pacers will hold him out against the Warriors as they take a cautious approach. Turner is averaging 17.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski no longer in Thunder's Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City will no longer be starting Aleksej Pokusevski in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder decided to give Jalen Williams the start Monday against the Hawks, and moved Pokusevski to the bench to make room. Pokusevski has a $5,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Shake Milton coming off 76ers' bench on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Against his former team, James Harden has been cleared to return to the court. While he'll have a minutes restriction, he has been immediately placed in the starting five. In a corresponding move, Milton will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
numberfire.com
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) questionable for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gabriel is the only truly questionable player on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday, with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) probable to play. Our models project Gabriel to play 12 minutes against the Cavs if he is healthy.
