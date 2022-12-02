Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Robert J. Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
Effingham Radio
Girard Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth And Gun Charge
A Girard man is being sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Prosecutors say the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted a compliance check on Michael Pitman’s home in May of 2021. There they discovered over 90 grams of meth and two firearms. One of the firearms was stolen.
Effingham Radio
Ervin E. “Butch” Bird, 79
Ervin E. “Butch” Bird, 79, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Grant Park, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Per Butch’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no public services will be held at this time. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Butch...
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 63 Illinois Counties Are At Elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu; Stay Home and Seek Treatment Immediately if you are Sick; State Reports 20,495 New COVID-19 Cases in Last Week. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses on the increase around Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season. This includes being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu and getting tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe outcome. Public health officials also urged Illinoisans who test positive to immediately contact a healthcare provider and discuss whether they should take one of the widely available and effective treatments for COVID-19.
Effingham Radio
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
Effingham Radio
Charles Richard “Rick” Dorr, 73
Charles Richard “Rick” Dorr, age 73, of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 9:11 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in St. Peter, Illinois. Private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in St. Peter, Illinois. Pastor Ryan Meyer will be officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cancer Support Group or donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Section 19 FFA Leadership Training School Held In Greenville
On November 11, the Section 19 FFA Leadership Training School was held at Greenville High School, in Greenville. The Leadership Training School was hosted by the Section 19 FFA Officer Team, at the Section 19 President, Jack Wall’s home chapter. The Leadership Training School allowed FFA members to meet...
Effingham Radio
James Samuel “Jim” Thompson, 92
James Samuel “Jim” Thompson, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor. In keeping with Jim’s wishes, family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Effingham Radio
St. Anthony Holds On 76-73 To Stay Unbeaten, Despite 56 From Nelson
On Monday night it was a battle of undefeated teams between Altamont and St. Anthony and it was the Bulldogs who returned home still unbeaten. As St. Anthony get the win 76-73 over Altamont. St. Anthony held on for the victory despite a second half comeback by the Indians and a new career high for the junior Grace Nelson with 56 points.
Comments / 0