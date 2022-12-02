ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Associated Press

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit in the coming days after she’s spent weeks of criticizing the administration of the election. Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several Republican-controlled counties delayed their certification despite no evidence of problems with the vote count. Cochise County in southeastern Arizona blew past the deadline last week, forcing a judge to intervene on Thursday and order the county supervisors to certify the election by the end of the day. “Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who beat Lake in the race for governor, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”
TheDailyBeast

Apple Sued Over Alleged AirTag Stalking

Two women have filed a proposed class-action complaint alleging Apple AirTags enable stalking—in some cases leading to murder. One woman who filed the lawsuit said an ex-boyfriend she was desperately trying to escape had managed to track her down after placing an AirTag in the wheel well of her vehicle, Bloomberg reports. Another woman said her ex-husband was able to track her after planting an AirTag in her child’s backpack. Despite Apple billing the tags as “stalker proof” in 2019, the lawsuit alleges there have been cases where the devices were used to commit murder. A woman was shot in Akron, Ohio, after her ex-boyfriend used an AirTag to locate her, and a man was run over in Indianapolis after his ex put an AirTag in his car, the lawsuit claims. The women behind the lawsuit are seeking unspecified monetary damages over what they describe as the negligent release of a “dangerous product.”Read it at Bloomberg
Roll Call Online

Senate Banking Democrats plan bigger role in crypto legislation

After the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Senate Banking Democrats anticipate a bigger role for their committee in legislation for the industry in the next Congress after taking a back seat to the Senate Agriculture Committee this year. Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the committee so far had...

