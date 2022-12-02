Read full article on original website
Tar Heel Traveler: Johnston County Register of Deeds Office preserves hundreds of thousands of historic records
The Johnston County Register of Deeds Office in Smithfield has land grants, real estate and miscellaneous contracts that provide records of the Civil War.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson
BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event.
Rocky Mount offers candlelight Christmas tours
Rocky Mount’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are always a favorite and a tradition for many of the site’s guests. These tours are a nighttime glimpse of Christmas Eve of 1791 as the Cobb family hosts Governor Blount and his wife. This year’s tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec....
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210
MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
Wayne Co. farm releases 806,000+ gallons of liquid waste in biogas digester rupture; served penalties in May violation
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A company was fined a hefty amount after it was busted for a May permit violation relating to waste discharge at a facility in Wayne County, The Division of Water Resources said on Monday. The farm is also facing multiple civil penalties. White Oak Farms...
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
WakeMed breaks ground on new 12-bed Wendell emergency department
WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
NC 96 Accident Seriously Injures Driver
A motorist sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident in northern Johnston County. The 2:29pm Saturday accident was reported on NC Highway 96 North at Antioch Church Road. The Highway Patrol said a teenage driver was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car on Antioch Church Road. The driver pulled...
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
