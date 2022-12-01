Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart
DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
One person dead in Clayton homicide, shooting suspect remains on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton police are investigating a homicide Monday night of a man younger than 20 years old, according to Police Chief Greg Tart. Authorities are still looking for the suspect after the shooting, Tart said. Officers on the way to the shooting saw a car leaving the...
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
Emu on the loose in Person County
HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
Fire forces woman out of Clayton home
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton home was damaged Monday night in a fire. Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 70 Business near N.C. Highway 42. The home was heavily damaged, and firefighters said the woman who lived there may have lost everything in the blaze.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
WRAL
Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham
Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Former Raleigh political candidate charged with assault
Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following...
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
newscentermaine.com
Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH
DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won't be complete until later in the week, Duke Energy said Tuesday. The power company said in a message to customers posted on its website...
WRAL News
Trial begins for former Granville sheriff
OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in NC
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
Lockdown lifted at Wakefield schools after police activity around campus
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on lockdown on Tuesday. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity. The schools are next to each other along Wakefield Pines Drive in Raleigh.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0