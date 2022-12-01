ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

City of Durham gets report on traffic stops

DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Emu on the loose in Person County

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Fire forces woman out of Clayton home

CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton home was damaged Monday night in a fire. Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 70 Business near N.C. Highway 42. The home was heavily damaged, and firefighters said the woman who lived there may have lost everything in the blaze.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham

Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former Raleigh political candidate charged with assault

Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following...
RALEIGH, NC
newscentermaine.com

Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH

DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
DURHAM, NH
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

Trial begins for former Granville sheriff

OXFORD, N.C. — A trial begins this week for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019 amid multiple ongoing investigations of his office. Wilkins is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency

RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy