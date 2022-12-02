ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos

Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Has Dinner with Ray J, Milo Yiannopoulos

Kanye West grabbed dinner with radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos Sunday night, and one of the dinner guests -- Ray J. A table for 6 was set at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. We don't know who else joined, but Milo told the hostess on his way in that Ray J was among the guests.
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
NME

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.

