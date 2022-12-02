Read full article on original website
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos
Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
"Blacks and Jews" authors on Chappelle, Kanye getting caught in the "Black antisemitism" loop
This past weekend Dave Chappelle devoted a 15-minute monologue on "Saturday Night Live" to Kanye "Ye" West's recent troubles and made more than a few biting remarks about "The Jews." "These individuals without any power or support from established Black institutions have become the present face of Black antisemitism." One...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Steve Bannon Blasts Trump Staff Over Nick Fuentes, Kanye West Dinner
Bannon questioned why Trump's team would allow the meeting, which was described as a "trolling operation," to take place as Trump faces mounting backlash.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Dinner with Ray J, Milo Yiannopoulos
Kanye West grabbed dinner with radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos Sunday night, and one of the dinner guests -- Ray J. A table for 6 was set at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. We don't know who else joined, but Milo told the hostess on his way in that Ray J was among the guests.
NME
Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet
Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
Jimmy Kimmel Goes off On “Black White Supremacist” Kanye West After He Lauds Hitler’s Accomplishments
Jimmy Kimmel tore into Kanye West on last night’s episode of his late night show, going in on the rapper and designer after his shocking interview with Alex Jones. Kimmel went after the “deranged” star during his monologue, criticizing him for his three-hour sit-down with the “despicable” Jones.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
