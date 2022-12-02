Read full article on original website
2 county chase on Hwy 87 ends when police try to 'spike' tires in Dumas, car crashes
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A two county police chase ended when police tried to spike the vehicle's tires in Dumas. According to DPS, the chase of a black, Cadillac CTS with temporary plates began on Hwy 87 north of Amarillo in Potter County. It involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
New report shows that rural Texas hospitals could be facing closures
A new report shows Texas hospitals are once again at risk of closure, and the hospitals at greatest risk are those in rural areas. According to the report from Kaufman Hall, 1 in 10 hospitals in Texas are at severe risk of closure, nearly twice the pre-pandemic level. “The report...
Traffic Alert: Fire closes eastbound I-40 near Groom
GROOM, Texas (KVII) — Eastbound I-40 is closed in Groom due to a couple of fires. TxDOT said EB I-40 is closed at mile marker 126 after a semi caught on fire. There is also a grass fire in the area. Crews are working on a detour.
South furnace area at Owens Corning plant catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Firefighters from three departments responded to a fire Sunday at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. According to the Randall County Fire Department, a fire started in the south furnace area just before 1:30 p.m. RCFD, Potter County Fire-Rescue and the Amarillo Fire Department all responded....
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
Flames shoot through roof as Randall County Fire Department battles house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Flames shot through the roof as the Randall County Fire Department battled a house fire. The fire started Saturday morning in the 5700 block of Bailey Lane. "Crews worked quickly to control the fire and make sure the fire extending into the attic space was...
Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
Wildfire sparked by semi comes within inches of homes in Carson County
CONWAY, Texas (KVII) — A wildfire sparked by broken down semi-truck came within inches of catching homes on fire near Conway. Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry told ABC 7 that a semi broke down around 11 p.m. Friday on I-40 at mile marker 97. Fire crews responded from White...
Stalling cold front brings wide range in temperatures over the Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A cold front has stalled over the Panhandles this morning and will bring split weather to the area with highs ranging from the 60s in the southwest to the 40s and 50s in the northeast for Tuesday afternoon. Many are down into the 20s and 30s this morning so a light jacket would be useful.
Bell Textron wins Army contract worth up to $1.3 billion to build Black Hawk replacement
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bell Textron won an Army contract to build the replacement for the Blackhawk helicopter. The Army said the initial award was for $232 million, but the total contract could be worth as much as $1.3 billion. "We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected...
WT celebrates national champion volleyball team
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M will celebrate the national champion volleyball team on Monday. The Lady Buffs defeated Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday in Seattle to win the NCAA Division II National Championship in Seattle. "Bring your lunch and join us ... as we welcome home your 2022...
West Texas A&M volleyball team wins first national title in 25 years
SEATTLE (KVII) — For the first time in 25 years, the No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are crowned NCAA Division II National Champions after defeating No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in four sets on Saturday in Seattle. Bryli Contreras, Abi Nash, Kayla Elliot and Torrey Miller earned All-Tournament...
