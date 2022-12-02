ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDA

Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
kgncnewsnow.com

Hutchinson County Calling Out Reserves

Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is calling out the reserves to help curb an increasing number of thefts and burglaries, in the area. Sheriff’s officials say they will be stacking multiple shifts with more than the usual number of deputies. focusing on finding suspects and putting them in jail.
abc7amarillo.com

Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
fox34.com

Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of WMD

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An Amarillo man who set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway, and privately plotted to blow up a local high school pleaded guilty today to a weapons of mass destruction (WMD) charge, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hutchinson County cracking down on theft problem

HUTCHINSON, COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be activating Reserve Deputies as well as scheduling more deputies per shift than usual. According to a Hutchinson County Facebook post, more deputies are needed due to the rise of burglaries and thefts in the county. Officials said they will […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Four People Arrested

Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
kgncnewsnow.com

Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
abc7amarillo.com

4 arrested, including 3 teenagers, after attempted robbery, shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested, including three teenagers, after an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. A 17-year-old male had been shot. He was...
KFDA

AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after wreck on I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen on the Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and by MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic along northbound I-27 was impacted on Monday morning after what appeared to be a wreck on the road headed into Downtown Amarillo. According to MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic appeared to be delayed along I-27 in the area of […]
KFDA

4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke...

