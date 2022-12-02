Read full article on original website
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
kgncnewsnow.com
Hutchinson County Calling Out Reserves
Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is calling out the reserves to help curb an increasing number of thefts and burglaries, in the area. Sheriff’s officials say they will be stacking multiple shifts with more than the usual number of deputies. focusing on finding suspects and putting them in jail.
abc7amarillo.com
Hutchinson County activates reserve deputies after spike in crime
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office is activating reserve deputies in response to a spike in crime. The department said its seeing an increase in burglary and theft cases. "Due to the rise in burglaries and thefts in Hutchinson County, we will be activating available reserve...
Amarillo Police Department to begin 100th police academy session
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is set to begin the 100th session of the Amarillo Police Academy on Dec. 8. APD detailed that 17 recruits, including 14 for APD, one with Randall County and two with Potter County, will begin their 32-week training process to gain knowledge and skills about the field. […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor after a reverse online sting operation. According to officials, on Friday, December 2, SVU detectives and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit investigated a Reverse Online Sting Operation. The operation targeted online...
fox34.com
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of WMD
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An Amarillo man who set off a bomb in his backyard, stashed a suicide vest in his alleyway, and privately plotted to blow up a local high school pleaded guilty today to a weapons of mass destruction (WMD) charge, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Hutchinson County cracking down on theft problem
HUTCHINSON, COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be activating Reserve Deputies as well as scheduling more deputies per shift than usual. According to a Hutchinson County Facebook post, more deputies are needed due to the rise of burglaries and thefts in the county. Officials said they will […]
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
abc7amarillo.com
2 county chase on Hwy 87 ends when police try to 'spike' tires in Dumas, car crashes
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A two county police chase ended when police tried to spike the vehicle's tires in Dumas. According to DPS, the chase of a black, Cadillac CTS with temporary plates began on Hwy 87 north of Amarillo in Potter County. It involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Four People Arrested
Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
kgncnewsnow.com
Owens Corning Blaze
Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
TxDOT Amarillo: I-40 eastbound near Groom closed because of fire
Update (4:51 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT updated the mile marker that the reported fire on I-40 eastbound near Groom is occurring. Officials said the fire is occurring at mile marker 126 on I-40 eastbound Original Story: GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation […]
Was Reagor lying when he took the money? Appeals court heard oral arguments Monday
The Bart Reagor criminal case for making false statements to a bank went before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for oral arguments Monday.
abc7amarillo.com
4 arrested, including 3 teenagers, after attempted robbery, shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested, including three teenagers, after an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. A 17-year-old male had been shot. He was...
Nicole ‘Nikki’ Moore’s remains still missing after 6 years, alleged killer’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been […]
KFDA
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
Traffic impacted after wreck on I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen on the Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and by MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic along northbound I-27 was impacted on Monday morning after what appeared to be a wreck on the road headed into Downtown Amarillo. According to MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic appeared to be delayed along I-27 in the area of […]
KFDA
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke...
