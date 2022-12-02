Read full article on original website
State leaders said DCS case workers are taking on too much
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- State leaders call for immediate action at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Service. DCS workers are over-worked and underpaid, according to state leaders. Also, numbers from the annual DCS report show half of case workers quit within their first year. This comes as state leaders we spoke with said the number of cases workers have are way too much.
New rules in effect on Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law
New rules went into effect this week surrounding Tennessee's controversial third grade retention law. The law says third grade students are at risk of getting held back if they do not pass the state reading test. Students must take mandatory summer school and/or tutoring the following school year to avoid getting held back.
Above average temps, 3-5" of rain expected across Middle Tennessee this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Showers have made their way to Middle Tennessee, and they're here to stay. Meteorologist Greg Bobos says the majority of organized showers will stay south of I-40 until the late morning hours Monday. The heaviest rain will be closer to the Alabama state line. This...
Police: Man renovating Mt. Juliet home finds military ordinance, prompting evacuations
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Evacuations were underway Monday in Mt. Juliet after police say a man renovating a home found an unexploded military ordnance in the shed. Police say the ordnance was found at a home located on Belinda Parkway by a man renovating the property. Police reported...
