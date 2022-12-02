ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHARE Omaha announces Giving Tuesday 2022 results, celebrates the metro's generosity

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are celebrating the generosity of the metro following last week's Giving Tuesday results being announced. Through the organization's platforms and resources, they were able to raise more than $4.2 million. Additionally, more than 1,800 gifts from new donors contributed to...
OPD: Teen accused of November homicide arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teen who is accused of a November homicide has been arrested, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Kevin Thornton, 18, has been charged with first degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and attempted robbery. The shooting...
Meet the FOX42 team at our annual holiday campaign at NFM this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's that time of year again. The FOX42 team looks forward to seeing you at the Nebraska Furniture Mart this weekend. This is our annual Toys for Tots 42 Hours To Fill It campaign. We're looking to help children and families in need have the best holiday season they can.
McDonald's employee maced during robbery

The Omaha Police Department says an employee at an Omaha McDonald's was maced before being robbed Saturday night. According to OPD, the suspect walked up to the drive-through window at the McDonalds at 108th and Q Street, maced the employee at the window and took the cash drawer from the register. The suspect then ran from the area.
Huskers stun No. 7 Bluejays for first win in Omaha since 2004

OMAHA, Neb. — Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel combined for 40 points and 20 rebounds, as Nebraska knocked off No. 7 Creighton, 63-53, Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center. Walker led three Huskers (6-3) in double figures with a career-high 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting and eight boards,...
Creighton men's soccer defeats No. 7 Duke, rolls on to Final Four of College Cup

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The hottest college soccer team in the nation have advanced to a stage that it hasn't been to in a decade. Creighton's men's soccer team pulled yet another upset on Saturday, this time winning 3-2 over No. 7 Duke to advance to their first College Cup Final Four since 2012.

