Kansas City police board plans public forum with KCPD chief finalists

By Tia Johnson
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is moving forward with its search for Kansas City’s next police chief.

On Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced an upcoming public forum for the community to meet the finalists.

The opportunity to pitch in is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Mohart Center in Kansas City.

But some local organizations are not happy with the process.

“This is starting to be very ludicrous,” said Pastor Darron Edwards with Getting to the Heart of the Matter. “Who releases the forum location without releasing the names of the finalists who will appear in the forum?”

A couple of months ago, local groups partnered with the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce to hold listening sessions on what the community wanted to see in the next police chief.

Some of those organizations now feel it was done in vain.

“The phone calls, texts I’m getting today, there’s a lot of trust in organizations that stepped forward and helped convene these sessions,” said Pedro Zamora, executive director of Hispanic Economic Development Corporation. “A lot of folks have come out for the very first time and voiced their opinion and thought inclusive in this process, and now they’re feeling it’s not fair.”

Community leaders said there’s no transparency when it comes to the search of a police chief.

There’s a list of three possible finalists’ names circulating for the position.

FOX4 talked to one of those candidates directly Thursday who lives on the East Coast. They said they didn’t want to make a comment until the finalists’ names are announced.

We also talked to the spouse of another possible candidate who seemed to indicate the names may be released Monday.

“This continues to show the disconnect between state control and local control,” Edwards said. “This continues to show that the Board of Police Commissioners have not heard the voices of Kansa Citians.”

FOX4 asked the police board for the list of finalists. A spokesperson wouldn’t release the names, saying only that there will be a detailed announcement in the coming days.

