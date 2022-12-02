Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville school teachers get shopping spree to restock classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hidden Oaks Elementary School teachers received some holiday gifts a bit early this year. They got the chance to have a shopping spree at the Office Depot on Ramona Blvd. They were able to spend more than $30,000 buying critical school supplies to help restock their...
Deadline to apply for Duval County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deadline for rent and utility assistance in Duval County is Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The city of Jacksonville (COJ) is distributing $3 million to families who have been struggling with bills since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said since March...
‘I’m a living witness’: Playwright aims to end stigma, spread hope for those living with HIV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we continue to honor and remember those who lost their lives to the HIV and AIDS epidemic, a performance of “The Hidden Truth” is taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Kent Campus. The play was written...
Gator Bowl gets its matchup: Notre Dame and South Carolina headed to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has its matchup and it’s a great one. The annual game in Jacksonville will pit South Carolina against Notre Dame in the game on Dec. 30 at TIAA Bank Field. Bowl bids had trickled out across the afternoon Sunday but the SEC’s final call came just after 4 p.m.
Group makes final push to draw voters to polls ahead of Georgia runoff Tuesday
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Representatives with the “New Georgia Project Action Fund” plan to do some door knocking in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon – a final push to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat still up for grabs.
Family makes ‘Caring Santa’ visit an annual tradition for son with autism
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Santa Claus had special interactions Sunday with guests at The Avenues Mall through the “Caring Santa” program, which allows families with special needs children and adults to book private sessions with the big guy. Linda Kaye called the experience a game-changer for her son,...
Jacksonville won’t ‘tolerate violence 1 more day’: Sheriff focusing additional resources to combat crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joined by city and state leaders, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday addressed a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend, saying that the city is not defined by “senseless violence” and announcing a workforce to better target violent crime. The shooting Saturday...
No home for the holidays for several families after apartment fire on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people are without a home just before the holidays after a fire destroyed four apartment units at Park Place Complex off Parental Home Road on Jacksonville’s Southside. Erik James lived in his apartment unit for seven years and now it’s uninhabitable -- just weeks...
‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville where a 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting are sounding off and sharing their concerns about a shooting that has shaken the community. On Saturday evening, Prince Holland, 13, and four others were headed home after...
MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured others in Northwest Jacksonville. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of New Kings and Moncrief roads. JSO said four boys from the ages 11 to 15 years old and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to be their football coach, were headed home after football tryouts at the Legends Center when someone shot at the SUV numerous times.
JSO: Industrial worker shot, killed at Tallyrand business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death at a local business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, around 6:30 p.m., a person came to check on the work that the man was hired to do when he was found dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Disappointing World Cup finish for fans who flocked to watch parties to cheer on US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team were disappointed on Saturday after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. from the World Cup in the round of 16. There were a lot of watch parties not only across the country but throughout Jacksonville....
Scattered Sunday showers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – A cold front is pushing through the area today, which is result in clouds and scattered showers across the area. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the low 70s. The scattered showers will wind down this evening, but the clouds will remain...
I-TEAM: Camden County jail officers used force on Black inmates disproportionately, records show
WOODBINE, Ga. – An analysis by the News4JAX I-TEAM found inmates at the Camden County jail on whom officers reported using force in recent months were disproportionately Black. A corrections officer and two deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were charged with battery and violating their oath of...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting 2 deer in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.
Candlelight vigil honors mother of 2 found dead after ‘domestic dispute’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones gathered Sunday evening at Lonnie C. Miller Park in Jacksonville to honor the memory of a 42-year-old mother of two who died last month after what police called a “domestic dispute.”. Her cousins told News4JAX that Velvet Brown-Anderson died on Thanksgiving Day, but...
Man fatally shot in Hogan’s Creek apartment, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dr. Roy Baker Street in the Hogan’s Creek area not far from UF Health Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched after a 911 caller reported gunshots, JSO Sgt....
Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-295 ramp near Butler Boulevard, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Fleming Island man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the I-295 entrance ramp from Butler Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., FHP said. Troopers said...
JFRD: Arson suspected after fire destroys home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire at George Wood Lane on Jacksonville’s Westside Monday morning. Crews were seen putting out hotspots. JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Prosswimmer said the fire was arson. Prosswimmer said the Red Cross has been...
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
