WDIO-TV
RSM raised more than $19,000 for Life House’s community efforts
The RSM US LLP’s Duluth office is helping Life House, becoming their partner and raising funds. Life House, the community organization dedicated to helping at-risk youth and those experiencing homelessness. The Duluth RSM US LLP’s office, provides audit, tax and consulting services. Their main focus is supporting the middle...
WDIO-TV
Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
WDIO-TV
MN Board of Pharmacy’s lawsuit of edibles exceeding THC limits
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy announced a filed civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against retailers selling THC edible cannabinoids. The retailers allegedly violated Minnesota state law of selling edible cannabinoids with exceeding THC limits. The Board of Pharmacy embargoes and seeks destruction of over $7 million of edible cannabinoids.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kynder Bonney
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 5th, 2022: Kynder Bonney. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
WDIO-TV
A tax levy and the city
Concerns over rising property taxes have had citizens up in arms, so much so that it has caused city council to rethink and shrink the proposed size of local levy next year. Concerned citizens of the community came out in full force tonight to express their opinions on this levy.
WDIO-TV
Students work together for Red Pine slab preservation
Today Duluth MakerSpace hosted a professor-led student group working to preserve and study remnants of old growth Red Pine they collected on Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. “So we understand that people believe that fires started by lightning strikes on the points of trees. But being that there was Ojibwe...
WDIO-TV
A busy start to Duluth Winter Village’s second year on Harbor Drive
Saturday, it was a busy day down behind the DECC as shoppers braced the chilly weather to shop at the Duluth Winter Village which returned to Harbor Drive for its second year. More than 50 local businesses are set up in festive wooden cabins and in Pioneer Hall with their curated goods for sale. The DECC expects more than 20,000 people will be stopping to check out the village during the two day run.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: A few quick rounds of snow ahead
The workweek begins with a couple of systems rolling through bringing quick rounds of snow chances and keeping temps on the cool side of average. A quieter stretch and warming trend take us through the end of the week, then we stay milder for the weekend with a slight chance for snow.
WDIO-TV
Adaptive yoga for all
Check out how Courage Kenny makes yoga an accessible activity for everyone. “My experience with adaptive yoga is it gives me so much, and it gives me so much that I can give to other people. And I am so grateful for that, just to come and be with my friends, with my friends that have M.S. multiple sclerosis,” says Tim Nesgoda, a participant with Courage Kenny’s adaptive yoga class.
WDIO-TV
The doors to warming shelters are open and looking to help people get a warm night’s rest
Winter is here, along with low-degree temperatures, and with that comes warming shelters starting to open their doors to those looking to get a night of rest in a warm and heated environment. In the Northland, the homeless population continues to increase, and in these colder months, it can be...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s men’s hockey split series with Colorado College winning in shutout fashion
The University of Minnesota at Duluth men’s hockey team went on a hunt for a win Saturday as they played Colorado College for the second game in this two-game home stand after suffering a loss Friday night. The Bulldogs came out the gate hungry and looking to send the...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Chances of light snow this week
Tonight will be cloudy with overnight lows in the teens. Flurries are likely to continue for areas close to the Canadian border tonight through Monday morning, with less than an inch of accumulation. Other than those flurries, Monday will be cloudy but dry. Afternoon highs will be in the teens...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Light snow possible tonight
There are no winter headlines to start the workweek. There is a chance of light snow north of the Twin Ports and up through the arrowhead. This may lead to some areas picking up as much as 1-2” of fresh snow and could make for some slick Tuesday morning travel. Another round of light snow is possible Wednesday with a fast moving clipper system.
