fox5ny.com
Jewish man and young son shot with BBs on Staten Island
NEW YORK - A Jewish man and his son were shot by a pellet gun as they left a kosher grocery on Staten Island in an incident that is being investigated as a potential hate crime. The NYPD said it happened on the sidewalk on Victory Boulevard in the Castleton...
fox5ny.com
NYPD: Suspect wanted in 2 shootings
NEW YORK - The NYPD said the same person is responsible for two separate shootings that happened on Monday. The victim in one shooting died while the other shooting wounded a man in a wheelchair, police said. New York City police are looking for Sundance Oliver, 28, in connection with...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
fox5ny.com
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women on Long Island decades ago
NEW YORK - A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death...
fox5ny.com
Man attacked with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeking the suspect caught on camera attacking a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan. Police say the attack happened around 8 a.m. on November 29 on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights. Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a black hoodie, pulling an...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue goes car free for first time
NEW YORK - Sunday was the official kick-off of Fifth Avenue for All, a new program that transforms 5th Avenue from 47th-57th Streets, into a pedestrian-only experience every Sunday in December. Part of the city’s open streets initiative for the month of December, many are hoping it will become New...
fox5ny.com
Pellet gun attack on Staten Island
The NYPD is investigating whether a disturbing attack on Staten Island was a hate crime. Police said a Jewish man and his son were shot with pellets while they were outside a kosher market.
fox5ny.com
E-bike rider killed in Manhattan hit-and-run, suspect arrested: NYPD
NEW YORK - One man is dead and another is under arrest after an early-morning fatal hit-and-run crash in Manhattan. The NYPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on West 24th Street in Chelsea. Police say the victim was riding an e-bike when he was struck from behind by...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officers shoot suspect after police chase in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was wounded after a police chase spanning two boroughs ended in a brief shootout in the Bronx early Sunday morning. According to the NYPD, at around 11:45 p.m., officers responding to a car break-in in Manhattan saw a second car driving recklessly. Officers ran the...
fox5ny.com
Suspect identified in connection with shootings
New York City police are looking for Sundance Oliver, 28, in connection with two shootings in Monday. The victim in one shooting died while the other shooting wounded a man in a wheelchair, police said.
fox5ny.com
Fox caught stealing snacks outside NJ home
NEW JERSEY - A pesky little fox was caught on camera stealing snacks left for delivery drivers. It happened on Nov. 17 in Florham Park, New Jersey. The homeowner had built a relationship with the fox over the past week weeks, even providing her dinner. The fox decided to grab an extra meal.
fox5ny.com
5-alarm Upper Manhattan apartment fire displaces over 100 people
NEW YORK - More than 100 people were displaced from their homes and two firefighters were injured after a five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan, according to authorities. The New York Post reported that the fire broke out at around 1:35 a.m. inside an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street in Hamilton Heights.
fox5ny.com
Unanswered questions on NYC homelessness crisis plan
New York City's pledge to ease the homeless crisis and get help for those with severe mental illness could face a roadblock. The number of hospital beds available for psychiatric care is shrinking.
fox5ny.com
RSV cases surge in NYC area
NEW YORK - Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) cases have nearly doubled in the New York City area since October. The number of cases is overwhelming hospitals. Nearly 300 children a day are coming to emergency rooms and the number of children who need to be admitted to the hospital is up 49%, according to authorities.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams defends forced hospitalization plan
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams has been facing the heat over his new directive which forces homeless individuals suffering from severe mental illness into a hospital for evaluation, without their consent if needed. So he doubled down on Monday. "I didn't get elected to do an easy task," Adams...
Comments / 0