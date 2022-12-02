Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Jim Leonhard Accepts Next Coaching Job
Many Wisconsin Badgers fans and analysts thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would be given the permanent job at his former school. On Sunday, the Badgers named Luke Fickell the head coach. There was speculation Leonhard could stay with the program. Leonhard was also linked to several other coaching destinations.
Milwaukee Diaper Mission continues to expand reach
FRANKLIN, Wis. — In early 2020, Meagan Johnson started doing some research on diapering. Meagan Johnson founded the Milwaukee Diaper Mission in 2020. The organization gives 35,000 diapers to organizations across Milwaukee every month. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Food Center and Pantry is the newest partner getting assistance. “I learned...
Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
