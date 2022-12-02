ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michelle Leget
4d ago

Im sure there are other options available unstead of having kids starving all day in school. they dont learn very well on empty stomachs. Im also sure that there are many families that slip through the cracks because of the income guidelines. i remember when my kids were young and we were $15.00 over for our family size. we ddnt qualify and it was devastating as we really needed the assistance. serving sizes are also an issue. Many older kids eat more than 1 meal to get enough to satisfy their hunger. Is it cheaper to make homemade meals at central kitchen than to buy pre made, pre cooked and frozen meals? im sure it would be healthier. its a tough situation for sure. leaving kids hungry all day is not the right answer though. I think all options need to be laid on the table and explored.

Sheila Donovan
4d ago

Why not have school fundraisers? Get people( parents) involved?? I really don’t want to hear about children NOT being fed.

Related
KELOLAND TV

Hungry Hearts raising money for school lunch shortfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men formed a charitable organization several years ago to make sure kids don’t go hungry at school. Now Hungry Hearts is needed more than ever. The school district is in trouble and may be forced to stop feeding some kids. So many students are currently behind on their lunch payments that starting January 17th, the school district will consider refusing meals.
B102.7

Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!

It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
KELOLAND TV

Ace Academy fundraising for additional van

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Field trips can be a fun way for students to get hands-on experience on different topics they’re learning in school. One Sioux Falls school is fundraising to make that experience possible for its students. Students at Ace Academy get plenty of learning done...
hubcityradio.com

Ryan Cwach reflects back on his campaign

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- An incumbent democratic state Representative says he wanted to wait for the county and state vote canvass before deciding on asking for a recount. District 18 Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton finished in third place behind republican challenger Julie Auch of Lesterville. Cwach says he actively campaigned across...
KELOLAND TV

‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
KELOLAND TV

Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV

Inside Click Rain’s factory turned office space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years ago, Click Rain digital marketing acquired Lemonly, an info graphic design firm in Sioux Falls. Now the two organizations are finally working under the same roof, in a uniquely redesigned space. When you walk into Click Rain Inc.’s new office, it’s...
Kickin Country 100.5

Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes

If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
KELOLAND TV

How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kynt1450.com

Baseball Getting Upgraded in Yankton

The Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park is getting some upgrades thanks to the usual trio of the City of Yankton, Yankton Baseball Association, and Mount Marty University. Jason Nelson, from the Yankton Baseball Association, explains how the city’s assistance will help in the long term…. These safety projects...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate Brandon house fire

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire...
KELOLAND TV

‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.

