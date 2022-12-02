ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambulance crash near 27th and Vliet; several injured

By Madison Goldbeck
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a crash involving a Curtis ambulance near 27th and Vliet on Thursday.

The crash, which happened around 5 p.m., left the driver of the ambulance pinned in the vehicle. The driver was eventually safely extricated. According to MFD, there was at least one patient already in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Other Curtis ambulances took care of their employees involved in the crash.

MFD took two separate patients to the hospital from the scene.

It is believed the ambulance was T-boned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

