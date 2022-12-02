Read full article on original website
Police investigate after bullet grazes teen’s head during Dayton shooting
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
WLWT 5
Mother held on charges relating to death of 3-year-old son in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Avondale, police said. According to police, around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of an unresponsive toddler. The child was immediately transported to...
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing Westwood woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for information regarding a missing Westwood woman. Police say Myrna Burl has been gone from her apartment since Dec. 4. According to a news release from Cincinnati police's District 3, Burl was last seen on Dec. 3 and has not been heard from since then.
linknky.com
Newport shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Robert McKay appeared virtually in the Campbell County District Court Monday morning to face murder charges after being named the suspect in a shooting at the Brass Bull in Newport early Saturday morning. One person died as a result of the shooting. McKay is currently held in the Campbell County...
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil on 1-year anniversary of Kara Hyde disappearance
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
WKRC
Local mother answers to charges in court that she caused the death of her 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale mother cried during her court appearance Friday for allegedly causing the death of her son. Molly Krebs faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. Emergency crews were called to Krebs' home on Ridgeway Avenue just after midnight on Thursday for an unresponsive child. They found...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
WLWT 5
Ludlow police investigating after early morning shooting; victim sustained serious injuries
LUDLOW, Ky. — Ludlow police are investigating after a person was shot and is in serious condition early Monday morning. Police say the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday and say it was an isolated incident. Authorities say the person who was shot has not been identified and one...
WLWT 5
Male shot on Cedar and Hamilton, non-life-threatening injuries
CINCINNATI — A male victim was shot near Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the man walked into District 5 with the injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. No more information is available at this...
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
