CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
KXII.com
Water woes in Howe result to discoloration in water for some residents
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Some Howe residents are experiencing a shocking change to the water that they use to cook their food and wash their clothes. City administrator for Howe, jeff Stanley said, “Part of the issue right there, with people calling, they’re having some discoloration with water, some of it looks dirty, some of it looks yellow.”
KXII.com
Pursuit in Colbert, OK ends in TX when driver strikes a tree
(KXII) -A high speed chase that started in Colbert, Oklahoma ended in Texas when the driver struck a tree. Colbert Police attempted to stop a car with four juveniles on Northbound Highway 75 early Sunday Morning when the driver reportedly took off and made a U-turn, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.
KXII.com
“We stand united”: Texoma schools wear pink in remembrance of 7-year-old Athena Strand
Denison, Texas (KXII) - As the families and friends of Athena Strand grapple with her death, communities across Texas are showing solidarity with her favorite color: pink. “Being a school, and having kids the same age and knowing that if something happened to one of our students here that the community would support us the same way as well,” said Tauna Luck, assistant director of My Montessori School in Denison.
KXII.com
Howe asks residents to conserve water
HOWE, Texas (KXII) -Howe is asking residents to use water conservation measures for the next 48 hours. The city said in a post on Facebook Sunday, that they have crews working on a damaged water main. They also said that some water customers may experience outages or low pressure during...
Netflix's 'Killing Fields' features North Texas woman's cold case murder
DALLAS — In 2016, William Reece led authorities to a 7,000-yard strip of land along Texas Highway 288 in Brazoria County, about 25 miles south of Houston. It was there, he told investigators, they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
KXII.com
Denison preschool closed due to fire damage
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A fire at a Denison preschool may keep the school doors closed for now. The fire happened Sunday morning when no children or teachers were there. According to a worker at Preschool 101 Plus, off of South Scullin Avenue, the building sustained smoke and water damage to the gym.
Plano Singer Featured On Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022
From Glee’s Kevin McHale to The Little Rascal’s Zachary Mabry, a number of talented individuals hail from Plano. But one of the city’s own up-and-coming artists has recently made it big on some of the largest music streaming services. GAYLE’s TikTok fame landed her on the prestigious...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
KXII.com
Toy gun caused lockdown at SouthernTech, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SouthernTech was put on a brief lockdown Monday morning after a report of a gun on campus. Ardmore Police responded to the campus at 7:59 a.m. According to social media post, after an investigation, the gun was determined to be a nerf gun belonging to a juvenile.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
KXII.com
Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car. Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him. Police said it happened about a week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
